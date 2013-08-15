Mock draft: Steven Jackson, Matt Forte on the rise

We are a mere three weeks away from the start of the 2013 NFL season - and the start of your quest for a fantasy football championship! The start of training camp and the preseason has brought with it a lot of unfortunate injuries, but we're also getting a closer look at how some of the more important position battles are playing out. That's the reason for a lot of the changes to this mock, though one thing hasn't changed - I'm not taking a quarterback too soon because of the depth at the position.