Mock Draft Monday: Getting out of your comfort zone

Andrew Luck comes off the board starting Round 12! I'm not a fan of drafting two quarterbacks but if you're thinking about taking Luck late in your draft, it's mandatory that you have someone you can for sure count on in Week 1. As an aside, nine of the 12 teams in this mock drafted two quarterbacks. I can't tell you all what to do ... but don't do that. With the depth at the position and the fact that (in most leagues) you can only start one, those drafts spots are best saved for skill position players that can better help on a week-to-week basis.