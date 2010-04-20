Mock Draft

Mock draft central: See the NFL.com analysts' projections

Published: Apr 20, 2010 at 08:46 AM

» Experts' latest mock drafts: Mike Mayock | Charles Davis | Steve Wyche | Bucky Brooks | Pat Kirwan

» More mock drafts: NFL Network roundtable | On the Beat

(Editor's note: Charles Davis' and Bucky Brooks' mock drafts were submitted before Tony Gonzalez was traded to the Atlanta Falcons.)

  • Mayock predicted a trade, with the Jaguars and Redskins swapping first-round picks.
