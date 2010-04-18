Mock draft: Be ready for some surprises in first round

There will be a player(s) who aren't on a lot of mocks who will slip into the first round -- I've heard Virginia cornerback Chris Cook and Alabama defensive tackle Terrence Cody could very well be those guys. There are also some projected top-10/top-20 types who could, and likely will fall -- Jason Pierre-Paul or maybe even Jimmy Clausen. It happens every year. Last season, defensive end Everette Brown and linebacker Rey Maualuga were pegged as top-20 picks. Both fell into the second round.