Mock draft: Be ready for some surprises in first round

Published: Apr 18, 2010 at 07:24 AM

With so many moving parts the past few weeks -- Brandon Marshall being moved from Denver to Miami, Santonio Holmes being shipped out of Pittsburgh and Seattle's Patrick Kerney retiring -- draft boards are being adjusted around the league. The shuffling presents some interesting scenarios for this week's draft.

There will be a player(s) who aren't on a lot of mocks who will slip into the first round -- I've heard Virginia cornerback Chris Cook and Alabama defensive tackle Terrence Cody could very well be those guys. There are also some projected top-10/top-20 types who could, and likely will fall -- Jason Pierre-Paul or maybe even Jimmy Clausen. It happens every year. Last season, defensive end Everette Brown and linebacker Rey Maualuga were pegged as top-20 picks. Both fell into the second round.

So with that, here is my first and last mock draft of 2010:

1. St. Louis Rams

Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma

No brainer; no matter what a lot of people say, folks in the league view his as a franchise-type player.

2. Detroit Lions

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Nebraska

A man-handler who can play three spots and provide flexibility when it comes to defensive scheming.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gerald McCoy, DT, Oklahoma

The Buccaneers would love to trade back, but there will not be takers. McCoy helps fortify a vulnerable middle. Safety Eric Berry could be a surprise here.

4. Washington Redskins

Russell Okung, OT, Oklahoma State

The run on Big 12 players continues as Mike Shanahan begins building the foundation of a line.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Bryan Bulaga, OT, Iowa

This could end up being Eric Berry, but Bulaga is more of a fit for right now. Kansas City needs fits.

6. Seattle Seahawks

Dez Bryant, WR, Oklahoma State

'Hawks were in the Brandon Marshall sweepstakes. Bryant is the big, versatile wide receiver Pete Carroll likes. Offensive tackle will be plucked at No. 14.

7. Cleveland Browns

Eric Berry, S, Tennessee

No stunner here, but Bryant is also a possibility if he falls. Browns will get their quarterback (maybe Colt McCoy) by trading up into late first, early second round.

8. Oakland Raiders

Jimmy Clausen, QB, Notre Dame

With no cap, Raiders can dump JaMarcus Russell's contract and build with a guy who definitely loves the game.

9. Buffalo Bills

Trent Williams, OT, Oklahoma

If Williams lasts this long, the Bills could not have hit a bigger home run. This is a total stud who can run and pass block.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

C.J. Spiller, RB, Clemson

As badly as the Jags need defensive help (linebacker Rolando McClain could be the guy) they also need some big-play firepower on offense.

11. Denver Broncos

Rolando McClain, ILB, Alabama

McClain could solve a lot of problems on defense and would match the brain power of safety Brian Dawkins, which would be huge.

12. Miami Dolphins

Sergio Kindle, LB, Texas

No Peezy, maybe no Jason Taylor; Fins need an edge rusher who is also a good tackler in space.

13. San Francisco 49ers

Joe Haden, CB, Florida

He plays faster than his combine 40 time. He hits. He covers. Haden is a perfect fit for what coach Mike Singletary wants.

14. Seattle Seahawks

Anthony Davis, OT, Rutgers

There is some risk with Davis, but he is an extreme talent who can eventually fill in for future Hall of Famer Walter Jones, who is set to retire.

15. New York Giants

Dan Williams, DT, Tennessee

As badly as they need a middle linebacker, Williams is the fit to fortify the middle. South Florida defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul might be an option too.

16. Tennessee Titans

Derrick Morgan, DE, Georgia Tech

Morgan is a high-motor player who can play both sides. He could also be flipped to outside linebacker to fill the void of free-agent Keith Bulluck. Here is a spot that the Browns -- with the 38th overall pick and another later-round choice -- could trade up to for Clausen, if they are able to get Berry and Clausen is still available.

17. San Francisco 49ers

Mike Iupati, G, Idaho

Singletary wants someone who can drive defenders off the ball and Iupati is that guy.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

Demaryius Thomas, WR, Georgia Tech

Thomas is a big-time player who can stretch the field and block in the running game. Clausen could be a sleeper here if he's still available.

19. Atlanta Falcons

Sean Weatherspoon, LB, Missouri

Falcons need athleticism on the weak side. They wouldn't mind trading back and selecting outside linebacker Daryl Washington from TCU. The Patriots -- with the 44th overall pick and a later selection -- or the Eagles -- with the 37th overall selection and a later pick -- could trade up to get Weatherspoon.

20. Houston Texans

Kyle Wilson, CB, Boise State

Wilson replaces Dunta Robinson. They are similar players. The Texans can get a good running back, such as Auburn's Ben Tate, in the second or third round.

21. Cincinnati Bengals

Earl Thomas, S, Texas

Ed Reed and Troy Polamalu now have company as major playmakers in the division. This could give the Bengals a top-three secondary.

22. New England Patriots

Jared Odrick, DT, Penn State

Odrick's high motor and strength are ideal for a defense in need of this type of talent.

23. Green Bay Packers

Charles Brown, OT, Southern California

The Pack has to beef up the O-line. Safety Taylor Mays or cornerback Patrick Robinson could also be options.

24. Philadelphia Eagles

Taylor Mays, S, Southern California

This big hitter and freakish athlete is needed to control the mid-field passing game; an intimidator who could bring edge to the D.

25. Baltimore Ravens

Jermaine Gresham, TE, Oklahoma

There will be very capable cornerbacks in the first round. This just adds to the armada of offensive weapons Baltimore has stockpiled.

26. Arizona Cardinals

Jerry Hughes, LB, TCU

Hughes is a combo defensive end/outside linebacker who could work well in the multiple fronts the Cards use. Could help ease the losses of outside linebackers Bertrand Berry and Chike Okeafor.

27. Dallas Cowboys

Bruce Campbell, OT, Maryland

Campbell needs some refining, which can happen for a season on Dallas' roster. Eventually, he could be developed into a star.

28. San Diego Chargers

Ryan Mathews, RB, Fresno State

This comes down to the best player available and Mathews also fills a gaping need. 'Bama defensive tackle Terrence Cody could fit here.

29. New York Jets

Brandon Graham, DE/LB, Michigan

Graham looks like the next LaMarr Woodley. This tenacious edge defender is a perfect for Rex Ryan; no Vernon Gholston clone here.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Chris Cook, CB, Virginia

Surprise: Cook, at 6-foot-2, 212 pounds is a Cover-2 corner who can run and hit. Cornerback Kareem Jackson and safety Nate Allen are also possibilities.

31. Indianapolis Colts

Devin McCourty, CB, Rutgers

McCourty is a fairly physical player who can work as a nickel back and fit well into the Colts' semi-Cover 2 scheme.

32. New Orleans Saints

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, South Florida

Should this raw talent fall this far, he is a must get. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams could turn him into an elite rusher. TCU's Daryl Washington is a possibility.

