Mock draft: Be ready for some surprises in first round

With so many moving parts the past few weeks -- Brandon Marshall being moved from Denver to Miami, Santonio Holmes being shipped out of Pittsburgh and Seattle's Patrick Kerney retiring -- draft boards are being adjusted around the league. The shuffling presents some interesting scenarios for this week's draft.
There will be a player(s) who aren't on a lot of mocks who will slip into the first round -- I've heard Virginia cornerback Chris Cook and Alabama defensive tackle Terrence Cody could very well be those guys. There are also some projected top-10/top-20 types who could, and likely will fall -- Jason Pierre-Paul or maybe even Jimmy Clausen. It happens every year. Last season, defensive end Everette Brown and linebacker Rey Maualuga were pegged as top-20 picks. Both fell into the second round.
So with that, here is my first and last mock draft of 2010:
No brainer; no matter what a lot of people say, folks in the league view his as a franchise-type player.
A man-handler who can play three spots and provide flexibility when it comes to defensive scheming.
The Buccaneers would love to trade back, but there will not be takers. McCoy helps fortify a vulnerable middle. Safety Eric Berry could be a surprise here.
This could end up being Eric Berry, but Bulaga is more of a fit for right now. Kansas City needs fits.
'Hawks were in the Brandon Marshall sweepstakes. Bryant is the big, versatile wide receiver Pete Carroll likes. Offensive tackle will be plucked at No. 14.
No stunner here, but Bryant is also a possibility if he falls. Browns will get their quarterback (maybe Colt McCoy) by trading up into late first, early second round.
With no cap, Raiders can dump JaMarcus Russell's contract and build with a guy who definitely loves the game.
If Williams lasts this long, the Bills could not have hit a bigger home run. This is a total stud who can run and pass block.
As badly as the Jags need defensive help (linebacker Rolando McClain could be the guy) they also need some big-play firepower on offense.
McClain could solve a lot of problems on defense and would match the brain power of safety Brian Dawkins, which would be huge.
No Peezy, maybe no Jason Taylor; Fins need an edge rusher who is also a good tackler in space.
He plays faster than his combine 40 time. He hits. He covers. Haden is a perfect fit for what coach Mike Singletary wants.
There is some risk with Davis, but he is an extreme talent who can eventually fill in for future Hall of Famer Walter Jones, who is set to retire.
As badly as they need a middle linebacker, Williams is the fit to fortify the middle. South Florida defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul might be an option too.
Morgan is a high-motor player who can play both sides. He could also be flipped to outside linebacker to fill the void of free-agent Keith Bulluck. Here is a spot that the Browns -- with the 38th overall pick and another later-round choice -- could trade up to for Clausen, if they are able to get Berry and Clausen is still available.
Singletary wants someone who can drive defenders off the ball and Iupati is that guy.
Thomas is a big-time player who can stretch the field and block in the running game. Clausen could be a sleeper here if he's still available.
Falcons need athleticism on the weak side. They wouldn't mind trading back and selecting outside linebacker Daryl Washington from TCU. The Patriots -- with the 44th overall pick and a later selection -- or the Eagles -- with the 37th overall selection and a later pick -- could trade up to get Weatherspoon.
Wilson replaces Dunta Robinson. They are similar players. The Texans can get a good running back, such as Auburn's Ben Tate, in the second or third round.
Ed Reed and Troy Polamalu now have company as major playmakers in the division. This could give the Bengals a top-three secondary.
Odrick's high motor and strength are ideal for a defense in need of this type of talent.
The Pack has to beef up the O-line. Safety Taylor Mays or cornerback Patrick Robinson could also be options.
This big hitter and freakish athlete is needed to control the mid-field passing game; an intimidator who could bring edge to the D.
There will be very capable cornerbacks in the first round. This just adds to the armada of offensive weapons Baltimore has stockpiled.
Hughes is a combo defensive end/outside linebacker who could work well in the multiple fronts the Cards use. Could help ease the losses of outside linebackers Bertrand Berry and Chike Okeafor.
Campbell needs some refining, which can happen for a season on Dallas' roster. Eventually, he could be developed into a star.
This comes down to the best player available and Mathews also fills a gaping need. 'Bama defensive tackle Terrence Cody could fit here.
Graham looks like the next LaMarr Woodley. This tenacious edge defender is a perfect for Rex Ryan; no Vernon Gholston clone here.
Surprise: Cook, at 6-foot-2, 212 pounds is a Cover-2 corner who can run and hit. Cornerback Kareem Jackson and safety Nate Allen are also possibilities.
McCourty is a fairly physical player who can work as a nickel back and fit well into the Colts' semi-Cover 2 scheme.
Should this raw talent fall this far, he is a must get. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams could turn him into an elite rusher. TCU's Daryl Washington is a possibility.