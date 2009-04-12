Mock draft 5.0: Broncos' extra picks open up trade possibilities

Taking sides
Almost as soon as my latest mock draft was posted, quarterback Jay Cutler was traded to Chicago for the Bears' first-round pick
(No. 18). The thoughtful editors at NFL.com allowed me to re-set the mock with the proper draft order.
I don't think much will change. However, with the Broncos holding two valuable picks, they could move into the top 10 to possibly select USC quarterback Mark Sanchez. I still believe that Detroit will select Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford with the first overall pick.
The Lions, by adding Stafford, could give the once quarterback-drought-stricken NFC North a trio of young guns (Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Cutler, Stafford) that could re-energize one of the more bland offensive divisions in the league.
With that, here's my latest mock.