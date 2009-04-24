Mock draft 4.0: LSU's Jackson vaults into top five

2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Vikings nab QB Hendon Hooker in third round; Chiefs select RB Tank Bigsby
With Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. In the third round, the Vikings take their quarterback of the future, while the Chiefs select another offensive weapon.
2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Steelers open second round with CB Joey Porter Jr.; Will Levis to Detroit
With Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. The second round opens with the Steelers grabbing a familiar name. A bit later, QB Will Levis' wait comes to an end.
Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Texans take Will Anderson at No. 2; Pats pounce on Tyree Wilson
In Lance Zierlein's final first-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson take center stage. Which edge rusher goes No. 2 overall? Which one slides? Check out the full rundown, 1-31.
Peter Schrager 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Titans trade up for C.J. Stroud; Vikings, Giants nab running back
In his final first-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager sees the Titans trading into the top three for a quarterback. Plus, the Vikings and Giants each grab a running back. Check out the full rundown, 1-31.
Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Texans pick 2-3 after trade; Zay Flowers goes 11th overall
With less than 24 hours until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah unveils his final mock of Round 1. Who does Carolina take at No. 1? Surprise at No. 11? See every pick, 1-31.
Charles Davis 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles snag top-three player at No. 10; Packers select WR
In his final mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Charles Davis sees the Eagles taking a top-three player at No. 10 overall and the Packers finally selecting a WR in Round 1. Check out the full rundown, 1-31.
Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Patriots nab Bijan Robinson; Texans take QB at No. 12
In Bucky Brooks' final mock of Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has the Patriots adding a dynamic playmaker to help Mac Jones. Plus, the Ravens grab an insurance policy at quarterback.
Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 3.1: Raiders trade up for C.J. Stroud; Texans pass on QB in Round 1
In his final mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm sees three trades taking place on Thursday night, including the Raiders moving up to No. 3 overall for QB C.J. Stroud.
Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Texans pick Will Levis 2nd; Vikings trade up for Anthony Richardson
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has four teams selecting QBs in the top 10, including one squad that trades up from the 20s for Anthony Richardson.
Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Eagles, Bengals select running backs in Round 2
In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has two NFL powerhouses taking running backs to kick off Day 2. See every pick in Round 2, from Nos. 32-63.
Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Julius Brents, DJ Turner II among five CBs taken in Round 3
In his first and only four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has five teams picking cornerbacks in Round 3. Which squad lands Kansas State's Julius Brents? Michigan's DJ Turner II?