Mob mentality would serve Princeton-educated Garrett well

On Wednesdays, when the team reconvenes after the players' day off, Garrett must tell his team in detail the "points of emphasis" for the upcoming game. Not just on offense, but also on defense and the kicking game. Explain in detail to the players he knows what it takes to win, then drill them in those areas, and when the game is played, go back over those points. If the team wins, point to those areas; if they lose because they failed to execute in these areas, let the players know this is not acceptable. But putting this list in front of them allows the players to know that Garrett understands what it takes to win. Remember, intelligence is a powerful tool, one the Princeton grad must use to his full advantage.