MNF preview: Steelers looking to rebound against Dolphins

Pittsburgh will come out and play a very physical brand of offense. Willie Parker will be featured early and often, which is no secret. Parker has the speed and power to take advantage of the worst run defense in the NFL. It wouldn't surprise me to see him go over the 150-yard mark. One of the best run schemes in the NFL is the Steeler 'G' power to their right side. On that play, Alan Faneca pulls and leads with the fullback on the off tackle play right. With Miami's starting left defensive end, Matt Roth, out with an injury the Steelers will waste little time getting into this play call.