MLK family members to serve as honorary team captains at Eagles-Buccaneers wild-card playoff game

Published: Jan 15, 2024 at 03:44 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. -- Three members of the family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be recognized as honorary Buccaneers team captains when Tampa Bay hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild-card matchup Monday night.

Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King will attend the game as special guests and participate in the pregame coin toss at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the first time members of the King family have participated in the commemoration of MLK Day at an NFL game.

"Having the King family in attendance to celebrate the remarkable legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on this special evening is an honor and a privilege," Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said. "The work being done by the Martin Luther King III Foundation is truly inspirational and aligns with the Buccaneers social justice mission to effect meaningful and positive change through purposeful dialog and impactful programs."

The Bucs also plan to display special video board tributes and graphics throughout the game. And at halftime, the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale will perform the songs "Lift Every Voice and Sing," "I Can See Clearly Now" and "Way Over in Beulah Land."

Copyright 2024 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Monday inactives for 2023 NFL season

The official inactives for Monday's Super Wild Card Weekend game between the Eagles and Buccaneers for the 2023 NFL season.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft

USC quarterback Caleb Williams announced ON DATE he intends to forgo his remaining college football eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill jokes Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed 'jammed' him to 'Cancun'

One play embodied the Chiefs' dominance of the Dolphins during Saturday night's Super Wild Card Weekend win. Miami wideout Tyreek Hill jokingly acknowledged getting jammed by L'Jarius Sneed on Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.