MJD runs wild as Jags hand Texans another loss

HOUSTON -- Maurice Jones-Drew ran for a season-high 84 yards and a touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars extended the Houston Texans' losing streak to a franchise-record nine games with a 13-6 victory.
The two-time AFC South champions haven't won since Sept. 15.
Jones-Drew's touchdown on Jacksonville's first drive put the Jaguars (2-9) on top, and they never trailed against an inept and ineffective Texans offense. Josh Scobee added two field goals.
Case Keenum had the worst performance in his five starts, throwing for just 169 yards with an interception.
Houston (2-9) was driving late when rookie Ryan Davis grabbed a one-handed interception off a deflection by Keshawn Martin to seal the win.
