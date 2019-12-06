Mitchell Trubisky: Win streak makes Bears 'hungrier'

"It was very evident that he used (his legs) as a weapon. We saw some things that we liked in regards to the run scheme," coach Matt Nagy said. "And, heck, whenever he's able to use his legs like that, he becomes another running back. ... They've got to respect that. They have to understand where he's at. And when you make good decisions and you're able to use your own self as a ball carrier, there are advantages across the board."