Missouri's Michael Sam picks up 10th sack of season

Published: Oct 26, 2013 at 04:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Missouri defensive end Michael Sam delivered his NCAA-leading 10th sack of the season Saturday night against South Carolina in a losing cause, solidifying the most productive season of any defensive end in the Southeastern Conference so far.

Sam had three three-sack games this season for an NCAA-leading nine entering the game and came up with a sack of Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw to break into double digits. Sam had three tackles for loss on the night, among five solo tackles, for losses of 17 yards. He also added two quarterback hurries for the Tigers.

Led by Sam, Missouri has had the most effective pass rush in the SEC this season. Mizzou's other defensive end, Kony Ealy, has had a strong year as well. Sam (6-2, 255 pounds) is undersized for an end position in the NFL but could pass rush as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

Sam, a fifth-year senior, has potentially played himself into a mid- to late-round draft pick next April, a source close to Sam's evaluation by NFL scouts told College Football 24/7.

Sam is running away with the Southeastern Conference lead in tackles for loss. His three TFLs against the Gamecocks gave him 16 for the season. No other SEC player entered play Saturday in double digits in TFLs.

