Missouri QB Daniel among 13 undrafted free agents to sign with Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. -- Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel, a former Heisman Trophy finalist who wasn't chosen in the NFL draft, agreed to terms with the Washington Redskins on Monday.
Daniel is expected to join the Redskins for minicamp this weekend. He will likely enter training camp in July battling Colt Brennan for the third-string job behind starter Jason Campbell and backup Todd Collins, although Campbell's job has been far from secure during an offseason in which the Redskins targeted Jay Cutler and Mark Sanchez.
Daniel had 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and finished fourth in the Heisman balloting as a junior in 2007. This year, he had 39 touchdowns and 18 interceptions and was hindered by a sprained ligament on his right thumb late in the season.
The Redskins also agreed to terms with 12 other undrafted free agents: tight end Robert Agnone of Delaware, offensive lineman Scott Burley of Maryland, defensive tackle Antonio Dixon of Miami, cornerback Doug Dutch of Michigan, tight end Devin Frischknecht of Washington State, receiver John Halman of Concordia, defensive tackle Brigham Harwell of UCLA, safety Lendy Holmes of Oklahoma, linebacker Ronnie Palmer of Arizona, defensive end Derek Walker of Illinois, offensive lineman Edwin Williams of Maryland and receiver Jaison Williams of Oregon.
