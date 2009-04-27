Missouri QB Daniel among 13 undrafted free agents to sign with Redskins

Published: Apr 27, 2009 at 05:07 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel, a former Heisman Trophy finalist who wasn't chosen in the NFL draft, agreed to terms with the Washington Redskins on Monday.

Daniel is expected to join the Redskins for minicamp this weekend. He will likely enter training camp in July battling Colt Brennan for the third-string job behind starter Jason Campbell and backup Todd Collins, although Campbell's job has been far from secure during an offseason in which the Redskins targeted Jay Cutler and Mark Sanchez.

Daniel had 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and finished fourth in the Heisman balloting as a junior in 2007. This year, he had 39 touchdowns and 18 interceptions and was hindered by a sprained ligament on his right thumb late in the season.

The Redskins also agreed to terms with 12 other undrafted free agents: tight end Robert Agnone of Delaware, offensive lineman Scott Burley of Maryland, defensive tackle Antonio Dixon of Miami, cornerback Doug Dutch of Michigan, tight end Devin Frischknecht of Washington State, receiver John Halman of Concordia, defensive tackle Brigham Harwell of UCLA, safety Lendy Holmes of Oklahoma, linebacker Ronnie Palmer of Arizona, defensive end Derek Walker of Illinois, offensive lineman Edwin Williams of Maryland and receiver Jaison Williams of Oregon.

The Redskins also announced the signing of punter Hunter Smith, who agreed to terms last week.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giovani Bernard invigorated by Bucs' winning environment: 'You can already feel the difference'

Now entering his ninth professional season, Giovani Bernard spent the first eight years of his career as a satellite back with the Bengals. His decision to leave Cincy this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs was an opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
news

NFL announces offseason plans in memo sent to teams

After weeks of discussions, the NFL announced its offseason plans in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Wednesday.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top quarterbacks? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft is highlighted by a series of enticing -- and functionally different -- quarterbacks. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be adding the game's best kick returner. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is visiting Atlanta, and a deal between the sides is expected soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW