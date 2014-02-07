Mississippi coaches appreciate state's new youth concussion law

Published: Feb 07, 2014 at 04:02 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Omaha World-Herald published a staff editorial backing a new bill in Nebraska that would require the state's schools to adopt an academic protocol for returning to class after a concussion.
  • AL.com reported that Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Missouri) have introduced a bill to conduct concussion research and create a commission that makes recommendations about treating and preventing head injuries in sports and the military.
  • The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that Virginia's Senate Education and Health Committee unanimously backed House Bill 410, which would require youth sports programs using public school property to develop guidelines for identifying and monitoring concussions suffered by young athletes.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

