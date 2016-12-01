Around the NFL

Missed call mars Vikings' attempt to force overtime

Published: Dec 01, 2016 at 04:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

If the Minnesota Vikings didn't have bad luck, they would have no luck at all. During Thursday night's loss to the Cowboys, after an incredible effort from their defense, the officials let them down.

Needing a two-point conversion to tie the game with 25 seconds left, Sam Bradford was clearly hit in the helmet by Cowboys defensive tackle Cedric Thornton. The right hand of Thornton clearly raked Bradford's helmet and facemask while Thornton's left arm hit Bradford's throwing arm, causing the pass to sail far out of the end zone.

Bradford immediately complained to official Tony Corrente, who motioned to Bradford that the hit only occurred on Bradford's shoulder pad.

"He told me I did not get hit in the facemask," Bradford said after the game. 

Replays showed that the officials clearly missed the call. While Bradford was tight-lipped about the missed call, Vikings defensive end Brian Robison was animated in the locker room, complaining about the lack of holding calls and the missed call on Minnesota's final offensive play.

"I'm sick and tired of the ref-ing in this league," Robison said. "I'm sick and tired of it. You've got holding calls all over the place that people don't want to call. Bradford gets hit in the face at the end of the game and you don't call it. I'm not laying this loss on the refs. At some point, it's got to get better ... At the end of the game Bradford gets hit in the face and it doesn't get called.

"This has been building up over the last few weeks," Robison continued. "I know I'm probably going to get fined, but at some point, somebody has to stand up and say something."

This call did not decide the outcome of the game on its own. The Vikings would have been given another opportunity to convert the two-point conversion, and it's far from guaranteed they would have converted, much less won in a potential overtime. But Minnesota fans have every right to be upset that their team didn't get their opportunity on a night the Vikings defense stood tall.

This latest controversy over a missed call comes on the same day Troy Vincent, the league's vice president of football operations, told The Associated Press the NFL is planning to eventually hire as many as 17 full-time officials.

NFL Network's Rich Eisen suggested after the game that plays like this should be reviewable in the final two minutes, something the NFL's Competition Committee could eventually consider. The league wants to get the call right and protect the quarterback, and neither happened on Bradford's final throw.

Early Friday morning, Robison clarified his earlier comments on Twitter:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles, DE Josh Sweat agree to three-year, $40 million contract extension 

Eagles defensive end ﻿Josh Sweat﻿ has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 18

The New England Patriots have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints place DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kwon Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve

New Orleans will be without a couple key players entering its Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) won't play Sunday vs. Steelers

The Raiders will be without top running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday against the Steelers. Backup ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ moves into the starting role with veteran ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ slated for potential short-yardage situations.
news

Roger Brown, former Lions All-Pro DT, dies at 84

Roger Brown, who made six Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s, died Friday at the age of 84, his family confirmed to the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 17

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is in the concussion protocol as a result of an unusual occurrence. Follow here for the latest injury news ahead of Week 2.
news

Packers placing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (back) on IR

The Packers will try to bounce back from their blowout Week 1 loss without star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. Coach Matt LaFleur said Smith will go on IR as he continues to deal with a back issue that had him listed as questionable for the season opener.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brandon Aiyuk not in 49ers' doghouse after limited role in Week 1

Brandon Aiyuk going without a target in Week 1 left 49ers fans concerned the former first-round pick may be falling out of favor in San Francisco. HC Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk's participation rate was a product of an inconsistent training camp due to injury and an impressive preseason from Trent Sherfield.
news

Saints planning to return to New Orleans after Week 3

The New Orleans Saints might be able to play their next scheduled home game in their home stadium. Coach Sean Payton said his team is planning to return to New Orleans after its Week 3 game against the Patriots. The Saints have been operating out of Texas for the better part of a month because of Hurricane Ida.
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller will not play Week 2 vs. Buffalo due to a personal issue

Will Fuller's return to the Dolphins will be put on hold for at least another week. Coach Brian Flores said the wideout would not play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal matter. It's unclear whether Fuller's absence will extend beyond this week.
news

Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney already appear frustrated with roles in offense

Might the New York Football Giants already be imploding just two games into the 2021 campaign? Drama already seems to be building with two Big Blue receivers brought in to help lift the offense this season, ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ and first-round pick ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿.
news

Aaron Rodgers: 'If we're starting to freak out after one week, we're in big trouble'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues to downplay the club's horrific Week 1 beatdown at the hands of the Saints. Rodgers noted Thursday that freaking out over a bad loss is a way for things to snowball. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW