Miranda Lambert to perform at halftime of Eagles-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game

Multi-Platinum, three-time Grammy Award-winning country music superstar Miranda Lambert will perform live at AT&T Stadium during the nationally televised Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles for the 30th consecutive Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show. The game will air on Fox at 3:30 p.m. CST, shining a spotlight on the needs of millions during the holiday season and throughout the year.

This year marks The Salvation Army’s 136th Red Kettle Campaign. Over the last three decades, the kickoff performance has become a holiday staple, using one of the biggest national stages in sports to help the Red Kettle Campaign raise more than $3.4 billion.

“There’s something special about how music brings people together, especially when it’s to spread joy and hope to families who need it most,” said Miranda Lambert. “The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can’t wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward.”

“The Red Kettle Kickoff has become one of the Dallas Cowboys’ proudest traditions and one my family and our entire organization look forward to every Thanksgiving,” said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairman for The Salvation Army. “For 30 years, incredible artists have appeared on our halftime stage to help The Salvation Army bring hope to millions of people in need. We’re grateful to Miranda Lambert for joining that legacy and helping us continue this meaningful tradition.”