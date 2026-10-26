Miranda Lambert to perform at halftime of Eagles-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game

Multi-Platinum, three-time Grammy Award-winning country music superstar Miranda Lambert will perform live at AT&T Stadium during the nationally televised Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles for the 30th consecutive Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show. The game will air on Fox at 3:30 p.m. CST, shining a spotlight on the needs of millions during the holiday season and throughout the year.
This year marks The Salvation Army’s 136th Red Kettle Campaign. Over the last three decades, the kickoff performance has become a holiday staple, using one of the biggest national stages in sports to help the Red Kettle Campaign raise more than $3.4 billion.
“There’s something special about how music brings people together, especially when it’s to spread joy and hope to families who need it most,” said Miranda Lambert. “The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can’t wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward.”
“The Red Kettle Kickoff has become one of the Dallas Cowboys’ proudest traditions and one my family and our entire organization look forward to every Thanksgiving,” said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairman for The Salvation Army. “For 30 years, incredible artists have appeared on our halftime stage to help The Salvation Army bring hope to millions of people in need. We’re grateful to Miranda Lambert for joining that legacy and helping us continue this meaningful tradition.”
That tradition began with Jones herself. In the 1990s, her dad, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones, challenged her to inspire fans to care as much about the Cowboys’ impact off the field as they did about the game itself, and the Joneses saw an opportunity to partner with an organization making a real difference in communities across the country. Charlotte envisioned turning the team’s nationally televised Thanksgiving halftime show into the launch of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, pitched the idea to network executives, and has championed the partnership ever since.
Reba McEntire headlined the inaugural show in 1997, followed by iconic artists including Destiny’s Child, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, and, most recently, Post Malone. Each performance rallies viewers to support The Salvation Army’s year-round work in their own communities.
“The Red Kettle Campaign gives people a simple way to spread joy and support their neighbors in need,” said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army. “The Red Kettle Kickoff has brought that spirit of giving to a national audience for the last three decades. We’re grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the Gene and Jerry Jones family, and Miranda Lambert for helping us kick off the season by bringing attention to the needs of neighbors throughout the nation.”
Every donation stays in the community in which it’s given to provide help and hope for those in need. To learn more, give help, or get help, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.