Minnesota Vikings win battle of the winless, beat Pittsburgh Steelers

That offset two touchdown runs by Pittsburgh's rookie running back Le'Veon Bell, who made his long-awaited debut for the Steelers after a foot injury. He gave the team its first rushing touchdowns of the season by breaking off to the right for an 8-yard score to make it 10-7, somersaulting into the end zone, and later when he pulled Pittsburgh within 3 by plowing in from the 1-yard line in the third quarter.