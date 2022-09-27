MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.

Vikings-Saints will also be available on local broadcast stations in Minneapolis (KSTP) and New Orleans (WWL). Fans can also stream the game through NFL digital properties across devices (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors' apps and sites, and on phones with NFL+. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and caried on SiriusXM, the NFL app and NFL.com. For a full list of viewing options, fans can visit .

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, game analyst Mark Sanchez, and sideline reporters Laura Okmin and Jamie Erdahl call the game.

Coverage on Sunday begins at 7:00 AM ET on NFL Network with NFL GameDay Kickoff, hosted by Colleen Wolfe, Kurt Warner, Willie McGinest and Cynthia Frelund from Los Angeles. Additionally, NFL Media Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero provide the latest news and information from around the league, and Stacey Dales and Rachel Bonnetta join from London.

Wolfe, Warner and McGinest provide coverage during halftime of Vikings-Saints and postgame.