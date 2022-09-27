MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Published: Sep 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call

'NFL GameDay Kickoff' Airs at 7:00 AM ET

The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.

Vikings-Saints will also be available on local broadcast stations in Minneapolis (KSTP) and New Orleans (WWL). Fans can also stream the game through NFL digital properties across devices (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors' apps and sites, and on phones with NFL+. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and caried on SiriusXM, the NFL app and NFL.com. For a full list of viewing options, fans can visit .

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, game analyst Mark Sanchez, and sideline reporters Laura Okmin and Jamie Erdahl call the game.

Coverage on Sunday begins at 7:00 AM ET on NFL Network with NFL GameDay Kickoff, hosted by Colleen Wolfe, Kurt Warner, Willie McGinest and Cynthia Frelund from Los Angeles. Additionally, NFL Media Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero provide the latest news and information from around the league, and Stacey Dales and Rachel Bonnetta join from London.

Wolfe, Warner and McGinest provide coverage during halftime of Vikings-Saints and postgame.

NFL Network's coverage on Sunday continues at 1:00 PM ET with NFL GameDay Live, followed by NFL GameDay Highlights at 7:30 PM ET and NFL GameDay Final at 11:30 PM ET.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back) planning to play Thursday vs. Bengals

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he's preparing to play the Bengals despite dealing with a back injury that hampered him in the Dolphins' victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: What does it take to step into the starting role as a QB2?

In the first month of the 2022 NFL season, backup quarterbacks have played a prominent role. So, what's it like to suddenly take the QB1 reins? David Carr shares his insight. Plus, there's a new face in the top five of Carr's Offensive Player Rankings.

news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered torn ACL vs. Cowboys

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday.

news

Next Woman Up: Chloe Janfaza, Director of Stadium Development and Operations for the Las Vegas Raiders

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Chloe Janfaza, the Raiders' director of stadium development and operations, talks about pursuing her dreams from a young age, building connections and all things Allegiant Stadium.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE