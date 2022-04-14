Minnesota Vikings UK Draft competition Rules

Minnesota Vikings UK Draft Competition

Official Rules (the "Official Rules")

No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win

Eligibility: The Minnesota Vikings UK Draft Competition (the "Promotion") is open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and the Republic of Ireland who are 18 years old or older as of the date of entry. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of NFL International Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, including, without limitation, the Minnesota Vikings Football, LLC (the "Prize Fulfiller"), NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL Properties LLC, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL International LLC, NFL International Licensing, Inc., NFL Productions LLC and each of their respective affiliates and subsidiaries, and all of their sponsors, licensees, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, advertising and promotion agencies (all collectively the "Released Parties"), and each such individual's immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win. Void outside the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland and where prohibited by law. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this Promotion.

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins at 12:01am British Summer Time ("BST") on Thursday, April 14, 2022 and ends at 11:59pm BST on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (the "Promotion Period").

How to Participate: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. During the Promotion Period, visit https://nfluk.jebbit.com/j9rqendq?L=Email (hereafter, "URL") and follow the directions provided to complete the quiz and submit the provided registration form with all required information to receive one (1) entry. Questions do not need to be answered correctly to receive an entry. Entries must be received by 11:59 pm on Tuesday, April 19 to be eligible for participation. Limit one (1) entry per person and per email address during the Promotion Period. Entrants attempting to use multiple email addresses or identities may be disqualified, at Sponsor's sole discretion. Additional entries from any person or email address in excess of the stated limitation will be void. Entrants must fully complete and submit all non-optional information requested on the registration form to be eligible. Incomplete and inaccurate entries are void and will be disqualified. If you choose to visit the URL and enter using your mobile phone, standard data fees may apply. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

The use of script, macro or automated devices (or any other devices intended to automate or subvert any aspect of entry) to enter the Promotion is prohibited and any entry through such means and any entry that is deemed to be ineligible (in accordance with these Official Rules) are void. The name of the "authorized account holder" associated with any given email address will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, an online service provider or another organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Proof (to Sponsor's satisfaction) of being the authorized account holder may be required by Sponsor. All entries become the exclusive property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, incomplete, misdirected, delayed, garbled, inaccurate, or undelivered registration forms or entries, or for telephonic, human, electronic or computer failures, problems or errors, interruptions in service due to system upgrades, repairs, modifications or other causes, failures or malfunctions of connections, electronics, satellite, network, cable, Internet Service Provider (ISP), phones, mobile, or other devices (including wireless phones/handsets or other wireless devices), phone lines or telephone systems, traffic congestion on the internet, technical or mechanical malfunctions, or other malfunctions or errors, whether caused by equipment, programming, human error or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of registration forms, entries or the announcement of the prize(s), the cancellation or postponement of any game or event that may be part of the prize (if applicable), or for any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer or wireless device relating to or resulting from participation in this Promotion, or for printing, typographical, human or other errors appearing in these Official Rules or other Promotion-related materials. Entrants are responsible for any charges of online service providers or wireless carriers. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to void any entries of entrants whom the Sponsor believes have attempted to tamper with or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Promotion or is in violation of these Official Rules.

Personal Data: Sponsor and the Released Parties will not enter into any correspondence, including email, with non-winning entrants relating to such entrants' participation in the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual found tampering with the participation process or entry materials or otherwise interfering with the proper administration of the Promotion or violating these Official Rules.

The following personal information will be collected by Sponsor in this Promotion for the purposes of administering the Promotion, verifying an entrant in the event their participation qualifies for a Prize, and otherwise in accordance with the Sponsor's Privacy Notice at https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy: name, email address, provided that the following additional information may be required from any Promotion winner and their guest for the purpose of providing the Prize (defined below)- date of birth, mailing address and passport information.

Failure to provide all necessary personal information may result in entrant's entry in the Promotion being deemed ineligible. Sponsor is not responsible for any false or missing information. Entrants agree that their personal information will be stored and processed by Sponsor in the United States. Entrant personal information may also be transferred to countries outside of the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland, including the United States. Such other countries may not have privacy laws and regulations that provide the same level of protection to those that exist in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. By providing personal information in connection with the Promotion, entrants hereby expressly consent to such transfers of their personal information to the United States or other countries. Entrants have the right to review, rectify or cancel any personal data held by Sponsor by contacting Sponsor at https://digitalcare.nfl.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000328793 or by emailing GDPR@nfl.com. Entrants also have the right to lodge questions or complaints with a supervisory authority at any time.

In the event an entrant opted-in to receive marketing communications from Sponsor or to allow Sponsor to share their personal information with other individuals or companies and no longer wish to do so, or entrant no longer wishes to participate in the Promotion, entrant may inform Sponsor at any time by contacting Sponsor at GDPR@nfl.com. Sponsor 's Privacy Notice can be reviewed at: https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy.

Sponsor agrees to ensure that the collection of all personal information complies with all applicable laws, including without limitation, all national and local laws, policies, regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") (collectively "Applicable Laws"). Where required by Applicable Laws, Sponsor will deploy appropriate notices and functionality to obtain authorizations and consents as required.

Winner Selection: One (1) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted on or about Wednesday, April 20, 2022 among all the eligible entries received throughout the Promotion Period. The potential winner will be notified at the email address provided in his/her registration form and must respond to the notification email within forty eight (48) hours from the time of initial email notification and may be required to execute and return a declaration of eligibility, a liability release and, where lawful, a publicity release (with each such document being no more than a re-statement of one or more provisions of these Official Rules). If such documents are not returned within the time period specified by Sponsor, email notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact any potential winner or a potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor's discretion, an alternate winner may be selected. Odds of winning a prize depend upon the total number of eligible entries received.

Prize: One (1) Promotion winner shall receive the following: (i) Roundtrip economy air transportation for the winner and one (1) guest departing from Heathrow Airport in London, England to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on Wednesday , April 27 , and returning from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA to Heathrow Airport in London, England on Sunday , May 1 (airline carrier and airline ticket class selected at the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor), (ii) one (1) standard hotel room in Las Vegas, based on double occupancy, for four (4) nights from Wednesday , April 27 to Sunday, May 1 (accommodation to be selected at the sole and absolute discretion of the Prize Fulfiller), (iii) two (2) tickets for seats in the Minnesota Vikings inner circle at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA and (iv) the ability to announce a Minnesota Viking draft pick on stage at the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 30 (collectively, "Prize"). Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of total Prize: £ 3,500. For clarity, the air transportation element of the Prize described in (i) above shall be coordinated and provided directly by Sponsor. All other elements of the Prize (i.e., (ii) – (iii) described above) shall be coordinated and provided directly by Prize Fulfiller. Questions regarding the Prize shall be directed to the applicable party responsible for providing such element of the Prize. Unused tickets cannot be refunded, exchanged or applied towards tickets for any subsequent event or for cash. Resale of event tickets is strictly prohibited. All tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified thereon. Promotion winner and guest must abide by all venue policies and regulations, including without limitation all health and safety protocols, and ticket terms and conditions at all times. The Sponsor and Prize Fulfiller reserve the right to revoke the full or partial Prize from any winner or guest who the Sponsor, Prize Fulfiller or venue personnel deem in any of their sole discretion, may be intoxicated, be a safety risk, have violated any venue or NFL policy or law, fail to comply with the NFL's (or its designee's) health and safety protocols, or bring the Released Parties into disrepute.

Additional Prize Conditions: Due to the nature of the Prize, once booked, no alternate travel dates are available. The difference between the approximate retail value and actual retail value, if any, will not be awarded. The Promotion winner and his/her guest are responsible for all other expenses not specifically mentioned herein, including, without limitation, ground transportation to and from arrival and departure airport, meals, gratuities, taxes, travel documents, telephone calls, in-room movies, mini-bar expenses, room service, medical and travel insurance, excess baggage costs, optional tours, airport departure taxes, duties, all personal expenses, including without limitation any concession expenses at the 2022 NFL Draft, and all other expenses not specified herein. A valid credit or debit card will be required upon check-in to the hotel. The Promotion winner's guest must be a legal resident of United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) or the Republic of Ireland who is 18 years old or older. The Promotion winner and his/her guest must travel together on the same itinerary. Transportation and accommodations are subject to availability, government restrictions and regulations, hotel, airline, airport or other transportation restrictions and regulations. Other restrictions may apply. The Promotion winner and his/her guest are responsible for obtaining all required medical and travel-related necessities (including any required vaccinations) and applicable travel, COVID-19 and/or other health related documentation (e.g., vaccination cards, negative COVID-19 tests, etc.), including a valid passport and the permission to enter the United States of America. If the Promotion winner does not have proper travel documentation, cannot provide a negative COVID-19 test (if required to travel) or any other applicable permissions or documents required to enter the destination country, or does otherwise not accept or participate in any portion of the Prize for any reason whatsoever (including reasons beyond the control of the Promotion winner such as inclement weather delaying or cancelling a portion of the trip), then that portion of the Prize is forfeited by the Promotion winner (and his/her guest), and the Released Parties shall have no further obligation or liability to Promotion winner with respect to the forfeited portion of the Prize. It is recommended that the Promotion winner and his/her guest obtain sufficient personal travel insurance (including emergency medical) prior to departure. The Released Parties are not liable if travel is impeded or refused by reason of decisions of any governmental authorities (foreign or domestic), or other airline or airport authorities. The Promotion winner and his/her guest may be required to sign and return the Sponsor's and/or Prize Fulfiller's form of a declaration of eligibility, a liability release and, where lawful, a publicity release (with each such document being no more than a re-statement of one or more provisions of these Official Rules) (to be required in the Sponsor and Prize Fulfiller's sole discretion). No responsibility is assumed by the Sponsor or Prize Fulfiller if any element(s) of Prize is cancelled, delayed, relocated, suspended or rescheduled for any reason whatsoever beyond their control. The Sponsor and Prize Fulfiller shall not be liable for any injury, loss, damage or other liability of any kind, resulting from, or arising from, the acceptance, possession, use, non-use or misuse of the Prize, any travel related thereto or otherwise from participation in the Promotion.

The Promotion winner and guest irrevocably waive all claims against the Released Parties, and agree that the Released Parties will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Promotion, the prizes awarded, personal injury, or wrongful death, a potentially heightened risk of exposure to communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria or illnesses (including, without limitation, COVID-19) and the causes thereof, and sickness arising as a result of winner and guest participating in the Promotion and related activities (e.g., travel), wherever, whenever or however the same may occur. The Promotion winner and guest fully understand that (a) the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and any resulting disease (together with any mutation, adaptation or variation thereof, "COVID-19") is extremely contagious and there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any place where people are or have been present; (b) no precautions, including any protocols that will be implemented from time to time by NFL or any third-party government agencies, can eliminate the risk of exposure to COVID-19; (c) while people of all ages and health conditions have been adversely affected by COVID-19, certain people have been identified by public health authorities as having greater risk based on age and/or underlying medical conditions; and (d) exposure to COVID-19 can result in being subject to quarantine requirements, illness, disability, other short-term and long-term health effects, and/or death, regardless of age or health condition.

If Sponsor so elects, potential winner and guest and his/her guest may be required to submit to a confidential background check solely to the extent permitted by Applicable Law. Subject to Applicable Law, such background check may include (but is not limited to) investigation of criminal, sexual offenses, or other arrest or conviction record, and any other factor deemed relevant by the Sponsor to help ensure that potential winner and guest will not bring the Released Parties into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule or reflect unfavorably on the Released Parties. If requested, potential winner and guest agree to sign waiver forms authorizing the release of personal and background information. In the event of noncompliance, to be determined at the sole discretion of Sponsor, prize will be forfeited and will be awarded to an alternate winner.

No Substitutes; Additional Costs: No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of Prize (or portion thereof) is permitted except by the Sponsor and/or Prize Fulfiller who reserve the right to substitute a Prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value, at their sole discretion. Promotion winner is solely responsible for any and all costs or fees associated with acceptance and/or use of the Prize not specified herein as being awarded including, without limitation, any applicable taxes, withholdings, meals, gratuities, accommodations and souvenirs.

Publicity Release; Release of Liability: By entering the Promotion, all entrants agree that (A) the Released Parties may use (unless prohibited by law), the name, country/city residence, photograph, any recording (voice, film or video), and/or likeness of any entrant, winner or their guest (if applicable) for advertising, trade and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission or notification; (B) the Released Parties shall have no liability and will not be held responsible for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury or damage, including, without limitation, personal injury or death or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize and any travel or travel-related activity thereto (including, but not limited to, attendance at a game or event), as applicable, or participation in this Promotion. Notwithstanding anything elsewhere in these Official Rules, no person's or entity's liability for death or personal injury caused by its negligence shall be limited in any way, and nor shall their liability for fraud or for any other matter where liability may not as a matter of law be limited or excluded. Where these Official Rules provide for discretion exercisable by a Released Party that could otherwise be capable of causing a significant imbalance in the parties' rights and obligation hereunder, to the detriment of a consumer and contrary to the requirement of good faith, shall be exercised reasonably and in good faith.

Sponsor's Reservation of Rights: The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend, and/or terminate this Promotion for any reason, including should viruses, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Promotion and, in the case of termination, at its discretion, select the potential winner/s from among all eligible non-suspect entries received prior to the event that required such termination.

Governing Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and the Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of England and Wales. Any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, or any prize awarded, shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

Governing Law for Republic of Ireland Residents: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and the Sponsor and Prize Fulfiller in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the Republic of Ireland. Any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, or any prize awarded, shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Republic of Ireland courts.

Sponsor: NFL International Ltd., 8th Floor, 30 Panton Street, London SW1Y4AJ United Kingdom. You may request the name of the winner by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope no later than Saturday, April 30, 2022 to the foregoing address. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Jebbit.