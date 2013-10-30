Minnesota Vikings surprise Sioux Falls team with concussion award

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Argus Leader in Sioux Falls, S.D., reported on a surprise visit to a local high school by the Minnesota Vikings. Lincoln High won a concussion awareness contest and was visited by, among others, running back Toby Gerhart.
- Washington Redskins linebacker Darryl Tapp helped Bowie (Md.) elementary school students launch a healthy lifestyle program, the Maryland Gazette reported.
- An op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle asked if area schools are doing enough to protect kids' heads.
- The Concussion Research Centre at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto, which is the first research center devoted specifically to youth brain trauma, opened this week with an emphasis on head injuries in football and hockey, the National Post reported.
- Medical Daily reported that the latest warning from the American Association of Pediatrics convention in Orlando was to keep kids from overtraining for one sport.
