Minnesota Vikings surprise Sioux Falls team with concussion award

Published: Oct 30, 2013 at 04:54 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Concussion Research Centre at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto, which is the first research center devoted specifically to youth brain trauma, opened this week with an emphasis on head injuries in football and hockey, the National Post reported.
  • Medical Daily reported that the latest warning from the American Association of Pediatrics convention in Orlando was to keep kids from overtraining for one sport.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

