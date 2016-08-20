Minnesota Vikings sign QB Brad Sorensen

Sorensen's addition comes a couple days after Minnesota decided to sit Teddy Bridgewater in their second preseason game, which coach Mike Zimmer said was his decision.
Week 6 Thursday inactives: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
The official inactives for the Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'feeling better' after shoulder injection
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson says he's "feeling better" after getting a shoulder injection. Wilson (right shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice heading into Monday's game versus the Chargers.
Demarcus Lawrence: Jalen Hurts 'hasn't played the Cowboys yet, so we don't know how good he is'
Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence doesn't want to hear the name Jalen Hurts. At least not until Sunday night, anyway, when Philly hosts Dallas in a crucial NFC East clash.
Jacoby Brissett hasn't 'lost trust' in himself despite three crushing interceptions in Browns losses
In each of Cleveland's losses, Jacoby Brissett has thrown a backbreaking interception, and they've all come within the final three minutes of regulation.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 13
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Cowboys' Jason Peters ready for return to Philly: Eagles fans 'pride themselves on being nasty'
Jason Peters spent more than a decade in Philadelphia, so he knows Eagles fans quite well and what he's in for this weekend in a highly anticipated showdown between NFC East rivals.
Colts sticking with rookie Bernhard Raimann at LT despite poor debut: 'He's got a lot of upside'
Bernhard Raimann's debut as a starter could've gone better, but the Colts aren't fazed by Raimann's showing, instead showing their support by keeping him in the lineup.
'No question' Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (groin) will play Sunday vs. Eagles
Despite a groin injury keeping him out of Wednesday's practice, Micah Parsons said there is "no question" he will play Sunday in his Cowboys' much-ballyhooed showdown with the undefeated Eagles.
Aaron Rodgers (thumb) sits out of Packers practice; LaFleur not concerned about QB's Sunday status
Aaron Rodgers said his thumb was sore from the final hit he took in the loss to the Giants. A day later, the QB is sitting out of Packers practice. Fear not, Packers fans: Matt LaFleur told reporters he isn't worried about Rodgers' status.
Week 6 injury report for 2022 NFL season
NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo (Achilles) returns to practice
The Ravens announced on Wednesday that rookie David Ojabo and fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned to practice.
Kickoff for Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday will be moved back if Mariners force Game 4 in ALDS vs. Astros
The league announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday would move from its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. ET start to 5:30 p.m. ET if the Mariners force a Game 4 in Seattle in the American League Divisional Series.
