Minnesota Vikings sign Jacob Lacey, Lawrence Jackson

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed a pair of veteran free agents, cornerback Jacob Lacey and defensive end Lawrence Jackson.
Lacey and Jackson were with the Detroit Lions last year. Lacey, who played three prior seasons for the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State, has six career interceptions. Jackson was a first-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2008 out of USC who played two years for the Seahawks before leaving for the Lions in 2010. He has 19 1/2 career sacks.
Conley was added to the roster in January but became expendable when the Vikings drafted Jeff Locke out of UCLA in the fifth round on Saturday. Locke might push veteran Chris Kluwe out of the job.
