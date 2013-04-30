Minnesota Vikings sign Jacob Lacey, Lawrence Jackson

Published: Apr 29, 2013 at 10:31 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed a pair of veteran free agents, cornerback Jacob Lacey and defensive end Lawrence Jackson.

The deals were done on Monday. The Vikings also waived punter T.J. Conley.

Lacey and Jackson were with the Detroit Lions last year. Lacey, who played three prior seasons for the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State, has six career interceptions. Jackson was a first-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2008 out of USC who played two years for the Seahawks before leaving for the Lions in 2010. He has 19 1/2 career sacks.

Conley was added to the roster in January but became expendable when the Vikings drafted Jeff Locke out of UCLA in the fifth round on Saturday. Locke might push veteran Chris Kluwe out of the job.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games skills competitions announced

The NFL announced today the eight unique skills competitions that Pro Bowl players from the AFC and NFC will compete in during The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for playoff game vs. Bills

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, will continue rehab at home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital just nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the team, the Bills announced on Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE