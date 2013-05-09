Minnesota Vikings shore up agreement to play at TCF Stadium

"TCF Bank Stadium is a tremendous college football stadium. It's outstanding," Vikings vice president of stadium development Lester Bagley said. "But it's not an NFL stadium, and that is a challenge. There will be limitations, there will be challenges ongoing for our fans, for the Vikings, for the university. But the relationship that's been built and the partnership going forward is comforting. We're just very grateful to the university for allowing us to play two seasons at their beautiful stadium."