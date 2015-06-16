Minnesota Vikings release Taylor Mays

Taylor Mays entered the NFL with a lot of buzz as a second-round pick that hit big from USC. After four years in the NFL, his career is already at a crossroads.
The Minnesota Vikings released Mays on Tuesday, just three months after signing the former Bengals player. It seemed like a good home for Mays because Mike Zimmer coached him in Cincinnati.
