Minnesota Vikings release Taylor Mays

Published: Jun 16, 2015 at 03:38 AM

Taylor Mays entered the NFL with a lot of buzz as a second-round pick that hit big from USC. After four years in the NFL, his career is already at a crossroads.

The Minnesota Vikings released Mays on Tuesday, just three months after signing the former Bengals player. It seemed like a good home for Mays because Mike Zimmer coached him in Cincinnati.

The Bengals and Redskins showed interest in Mays in the free agency, so he's likely to get a job before training camp. Like most players signed at this time of year, he'll be far from guaranteed a roster spot wherever he signs.

