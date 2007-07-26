Minnesota Vikings preseason primer

Is Jackson ready to be a starting quarterback?

No player's performance will impact the Vikings' season more than that of the second-year quarterback. Jackson has all the physical tools to be an NFL starter, a full offseason of progress and the confidence that comes with entering the season atop the depth chart. With so little experience among the wide receivers, though, much of his success will rest upon the Vikings' ability to run the ball behind a talented offensive line. How quickly Jackson can work through his experience and acclimate himself to the nuances of playing the position at this level will determine how much freedom Childress will have with the offense.