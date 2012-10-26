Minnesota Vikings, Christian Ponder coming back to Earth

1) The Carolina Panthers are without a general manager at the worse time of the season, just days before next Tuesday's trade deadline. And the 1-5 Panthers are a team that could cut significant payroll and potentially add valuable assets in the form of draft picks. Whoever takes over the team must attempt to move one -- if not two -- of the high-priced running backs, as it is hard to have that much money tied into one position. If a team called the Panthers to check on the availability of running back DeAngelo Williams, I imagine Carolina would be more than willing to listen to an offer -- any offer. With the trade deadline pushed back to after Week 8, teams without legitimate playoff hopes can start thinking about next year. But next year cannot start for the Panthers without adding a new GM.