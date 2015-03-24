Minnesota Vikings add Taylor Mays, Casey Matthews

Mays will fall in line behind starting free safety Harrison Smith, and with his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame, he brings size and versatility. The safety known for big hits during his time at USC previously played under Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer when he was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, with whom Mays spent four seasons.
Mays was mainly a special teamer during his time with the Bengals, but also played safety and the hybrid role of nickel linebacker, tallying a total of 40 tackles and four passes defensed in four seasons.
Minnesota also agreed to terms with linebacker Casey Matthews on Tuesday. Matthews spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
