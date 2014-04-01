Minnesota's Super Bowl committee sends NFL bid for 2018 game

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's Super Bowl committee has submitted a preliminary bid to host the 2018 game.
The proposal to host the NFL championship on Feb. 4, 2018, was sent to the league Tuesday.
The Vikings revealed some details of the bid, which included a list of 48 potential venues throughout Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington for various activities. The NFL Experience, a football theme park set up at the Super Bowl site each year, would likely be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The committee will meet with league staff in New York later this month. The final bid is due May 7, and a presentation will be made to NFL owners in Atlanta two weeks later. Indianapolis and New Orleans are also vying for the game.
