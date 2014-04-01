 Skip to main content
Advertising

Minnesota's Super Bowl committee sends NFL bid for 2018 game

Published: Apr 01, 2014 at 08:30 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's Super Bowl committee has submitted a preliminary bid to host the 2018 game.

The proposal to host the NFL championship on Feb. 4, 2018, was sent to the league Tuesday.

The Vikings revealed some details of the bid, which included a list of 48 potential venues throughout Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington for various activities. The NFL Experience, a football theme park set up at the Super Bowl site each year, would likely be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The committee will meet with league staff in New York later this month. The final bid is due May 7, and a presentation will be made to NFL owners in Atlanta two weeks later. Indianapolis and New Orleans are also vying for the game.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu ends NFL Scouting Combine workout early with right thigh injury

Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, one of the draft's top prospects, ended his NFL Scouting Combine workout early with a thigh injury on Sunday.
news

Move the Sticks: Combine recaps of quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks as the guys join from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
news

2024 NFL free agency: Five players who should stay with current team, five who should hit open market

Chase Young and Antoine Winfield Jr. are about to hit free agency for the first time in their respective careers. So, what's the next move for each playmaker? Adam Rank spotlights five pending free agents who should stay put and five who should hit the open market.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 3: Xavier Worthy soars with record-breaking run

Who boosted their draft stock and who took a step in the wrong direction on a history-making third day of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Chad Reuter provides a stock report from Indianapolis.