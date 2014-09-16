Minn. governor: Vikings should suspend Peterson

"It was absolutely heartbreaking to hear about what happened to this child," said Sen. Franken. "I'm a diehard Vikings fan, and watching the games on Sundays has been one of my favorite things to do since I was a kid. But this is just wrong, and I think the Vikings made the wrong decision here. This is in the hands of law enforcement now, and it must go through the judicial process, but I don't believe Adrian Peterson should be allowed to play until that happens. A lot of kids look up to these players, and it's not ok for the Vikings to send the signal that what happened is acceptable. This is bigger than a football game."