Mind-blowing stats for every team

» 2012 quarterbacks: Failed to capitalize on 4-0 start.
» Larry Fitzgerald: Has 133 consecutive games with a catch.
» Patrick Peterson: Had one of two punt returns to win game in OT.
» Ernie Nevers: Only player with six rush TDs in one game.
» Kurt Warner: Directed Cardinals to only Super Bowl appearance.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000236298)
» Brett Favre: Backed up Chris Miller, Billy Joe Tolliver.
» Michael Vick: Rushed for 1,000 yards with Falcons in 2006.
» Deion Sanders: Played for Falcons and Braves in same day.
» Michael Turner: Five seasons with 10 TDs a first for team.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000237129)
» Joe Flacco: Elite when it comes to playoff success.
» Ray Rice: Has something in common with Marshall Faulk.
» Ray Lewis: One of six to win multiple defensive POY awards.
» Jonathan Ogden: Among four first-ever picks in Hall of Fame.
» John Harbaugh: All he's done is win.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000209369)
» Jim Kelly: Had amazing stretch of success.
» Drew Bledsoe: Awesome offense nets less-than-awesome result.
» O.J. Simpson: Only back to rush for 2,000 yards in 14 games.
» Stevie Johnson: More than 1,000 yards in three straight seasons.
» Bruce Smith: Had double-digit sack totals 12 times with Bills.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000214902)
» Cam Newton: Most rushing TDs by QB in consecutive seasons.
» Muhsin Muhammad: Formed lethal tandem with Steve Smith.
» Panthers back-to-back ROY winners.
» Jake Delhomme: Went from World Bowl to the Super Bowl.
» Jonathan Stewart: Formed two-headed beast with teammate.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000219020)
» Devin Hester: Arguably the greatest return man in NFL history.
» Erik Kramer: Only Bears QB with 300 yards passing at Lambeau.
» Harlon Hill: Could have company in Brandon Marshall.
» Gale Sayers: Exploded for epic rookie season in 1965.
» Walter Payton: Emmitt Smith never had a season like Sweetness.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000220237)
» Andy Dalton: Is Dalton elite? One stat has him among stars.
» A.J. Green: On torrid stat pace after just two seasons.
» Marvin Lewis: Dropping the "L" in Bengals.
» Ken Anderson: QB has a strong case to be enshrined in Canton.
» Cris Collinsworth: Was first Bengal to have 1,000 yards as rookie.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000207563)
» Bernie Kosar: Is last QB to direct Browns to division title.
» Jim Brown: Also among greatest-ever lacrosse players.
» Ozzie Newsome: Set standards for production as tight end.
» Tim Couch: Set off wild QB carousel going back to 1999.
» Dub Jones: First with four rush TDs, two receiving TDs in game.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000217535)
» Emmitt Smith: Went 11 straight seasons with 1,000 yards.
» Tony Dorsett: Has only 99-yard rush in NFL history.
» Roger Staubach: Had 104.8 passer rating in first season as starter.
» DeMarcus Ware: Second-fastest player to 100 career sacks.
» Dez Bryant: Numbers eerily similar to another No. 88.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000234614)
» Peyton Manning: Fourth Bronco to throw for 4,000 yards.
» John Fox: Led Denver to division title in first two years at helm.
» Terrell Davis: Holds record for TDs in first four seasons.
» Tim Tebow: Left his mark in Denver despite short tenure.
» Glyn Milburn: Had legendary performance in 1995.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000206032)
» Matthew Stafford: Went to same high school as Lions legend.
» Calvin Johnson: Setting new team receiving standards.
» Alex Karras: Was Pro Bowl DT before being Webster's dad.
» Thanksgiving Day: Lions haven't won on holiday since 2003.
» Lambeau Field: Lions haven't won there since 1991.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000232363)
» Brett Favre: Set tough standards for Rodgers to match.
» Aaron Rodgers: Tops Favre, all other QBs, in one statistical area.
» Vince Lombardi: Produced unreal number of Hall of Famers, titles.
» Cal Hubbard: Member of two professional sports' Hall of Fames.
» Don Hutson: Arguably most dominant receiver in NFL history.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000233239)
» Arian Foster: From undrafted player to elite performer.
» Andre Johnson: Beat only by Marvin Harrison to 800 career catches.
» J.J. Watt: Producing swatts and sacks at unprecedented level.
» David Carr: No. 1 pick of 2001 took a beating in pocket.
» Ed Reed: Can climb up all-time interceptions chart.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000230623)
» Peyton Manning: Could be second Colts QB picked No. 1 in Hall.
» Andrew Luck: First QB picked No. 1 to start playoff game as rookie.
» Reggie Wayne: Postseason catch total second only to Jerry Rice.
» Marvin Harrison: Numbers suggest he belongs in Canton.
» Johnny Unitas: Set standard for Colts QBs who followed.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000201021)
» Maurice Jones-Drew: Joined Eddie Price in unique milestone.
» Luke Joeckel: Third straight Aggie drafted in top 10.
» Blaine Gabbert: Shares dubious distinction with Akili Smith.
» Derrick Harvey: Started streak of top-10 picks for Jags.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000168334)
» 2012: First winless season in divisional play.
» Alex Smith: Fifth former 49ers QB to join Chiefs.
» Todd Blackledge: Last QB drafted by Chiefs to win game for KC.
» Matt Cassel: Combined with Brady Quinn to throw just eight TDs.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000213453)
» Bob Griese: Had poor Super Sunday before perfect season.
» Ricky Williams: First two seasons in South Florida were stellar.
» Ryan Tannehill: Two large shadows loom over quarterback.
» Dan Marino: Tied with Sonny Jurgensen in leading league.
» Don Shula: Compiled most wins in NFL history.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000229817)
» Adrian Peterson: Had unprecedented yards-per-carry average.
» Blair Walsh: Money from 50-plus yards out.
» 2013 NFL Draft: Rare three first-round picks for one team.
» Randy Moss: Feasted on Cowboys in epic Thanksgiving game.
» John Randle: Posted 41 more sacks than Warren Sapp.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000235086)
» Steve Grogan: Second to Brady in TDs thrown to different WRs.
» Stevan Ridley: Second to Corey Dillon in rushing yards.
» Bill Belichick: Enters 2013 tied for sixth in coaching wins.
» Patriots offense: Did something in 2012 not done since 1991.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000215408)
» Drew Brees: Accurately accumulating piles of passing yards.
» Darren Sproles: Set NFL record with 2,696 yards in 2011.
» Tyrone Hughes: Had a special day as special teamer.
» Morten Andersen: Holds almost every kicking record.
» Tom Dempsey: Holds one record Andersen never broke.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000218381)
» Phil Simms: Had best performance in Super Bowl history.
» Homer Jones: Holds long-standing NFL receiving record.
» Eli Manning: Was really good in the fourth quarter during 2011.
» Victor Cruz: Very good at going deep.
» Jim Lee Howell: Blessed with best assistants in league history.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000210153)
» Joe Namath:Mark Sanchez has a better passer rating.
» Mark Sanchez: Rates with Rick Mirer, Tim Couch, Joey Harrington.
» Curtis Martin: Alongside Barry Sanders in at least one milestone.
» Rex Ryan: Did he miss shot at reaching Super Bowl?
» Steve O'Neal: Executed a 98-yard punt ... that's a record.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000201166)
» John Madden: Compiled top win percentage before turning 43.
» Darren McFadden: Still awaiting first full season of play.
» Al Davis: Has presented nine Raiders at Hall of Fame.
» Rich Gannon: Big dropoff for Raiders since his 2002 MVP season.
» Jim Plunkett: Two Super Bowl wins, but no Hall of Fame spot.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000205344)
» DeSean Jackson: Game-winning punt return as a rare feat.
» Harold Carmichael: Tall in stature, large in production.
» Freddie Mitchell: At least he has fourth-and-26 play.
» Michael Vick: Had more turnovers in 2012 than Redskins.
» LeSean McCoy: Broke Steve Van Buren's long-standing team mark.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000217075)
» Ben Roethlisberger: Won 14 consecutive games to start career.
» Rod Woodson: Pick six leader also adept at recovering fumbles.
» Terry Bradshaw: Was once team's all-time passing leader.
» Chuck Noll: Only two coaches have followed him in Steel City.
» Plaxico Burress: Was last Steelers pick in top 10 of draft.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000212302)
» Ryan Mathews: How does he stack up to LaDainian Tomlinson?
» Dan Fouts: Led league in passing four straight seasons.
» Lance Alworth: Remembered as greatest receiver in AFL history.
» Marty Schottenheimer: Fired after 14-2 season.
» Junior Seau: Went to 12 straight Pro Bowls as a Charger.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000236970)
» Bill Walsh: Greatest legacy is coaching tree.
» Aldon Smith: Sack total ranks him among some greats.
» Colin Kaepernick: Already topped Dan Marino in one category.
» Steve Young: From USFL to backup to Hall of Famer.
» Joe Montana: How he earned "Joe Cool" nickname.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000231798)
» Russell Wilson: Did "12th Man" provide assist in success?
» Doug Baldwin: Seahawks found a hidden treasure in receiver.
» Percy Harvin: Prolific after the catch.
» Shaun Alexander: Only Seahawk to earn prestigious award.
» Jim Zorn: Part of NFL's most abysmal offensive showing.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000216059)
» Steven Jackson: Holds longest current 1,000-yard streak.
» Janoris Jenkins: Joined elite company with three pick sixes.
» Marshall Faulk: Arguably best dual-threat RB ever.
» Eric Dickerson: Rushed for 3,913 yards in first two years.
» Willie "Flipper" Anderson: Was video-game good once in 1989.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000213831)
» Warren Sapp: Helped end epic run of losing seasons.
» Ronde Barber: 5,733 days since Bucs last played without him.
» Vincent Jackson: Second to Mark Carrier in yards in team history.
» Doug Martin: Had spectacular two-game stretch as rookie.
» Steve Young: Move from USFL to Bucs did not work out that well.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000211498)
» Chris Johnson: Earned CJ2K moniker after 2009 season.
» Kevin Dyson: Completed most legendary play in Titans history.
» Steve McNair: Was co-MVP with Peyton Manning in 2003.
» Eddie George: Workhorse only averaged 3.6 yards per carry.
» Vince Young: Rookie of Year season was unimpressive.
![](http://www.nfl.com/photoessays/0ap1000000228245)
» Alfred Morris: Another 1,000-yard rusher under Shanahan.
» Robert Griffin III: Part of elusive "20 and 5 Club"
» Joe Gibbs: Won three Super Bowls with three QBs.
» Darrell Green: Spent two decades with same team.
» Sammy Baugh: Passing pioneer set standards for QBs.