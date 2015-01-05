Around the NFL

Mincey: 'Boys have momentum ahead of Packers game

Published: Jan 05, 2015 at 02:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The early forecasts don't call for anything close to a wind chill of minus-48 degrees (not that 5 degrees is pleasant weather), but next Sunday's afternoon tussle between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field will conjure many memories of the "Ice Bowl."

"We all respect Green Bay," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Sunday's home victory over the Detroit Lions, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "You can't be in the Dallas Cowboy organization (and) not be indoctrinated in the 'Ice Bowl.'

"And we've had some good experiences and some not so good experiences, some trying experiences up there in Green Bay. I rather them come here, but we sure feel good right now (about) being in Green Bay."

The Packers, of course won the famous 1967 Ice Bowl 21-17, on quarterback Bart Starr's touchdown dive.

This time around, the Cowboys will have to try to slow down MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers, who has had unparalleled streaks of play this season. The signal-caller got a week to rest on his injured calf, but Dallas defensive end Jeremy Mincey said the Cowboys have momentum on their side.

"We don't want a bye," Mincey said. "We just want to take care of business one game at a time. We have to get prepared for these Packers. It's going to be a tough challenge. A-Rod is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He's preparing right now. We just have to be one step ahead with our preparation.

"We definitely have momentum. But every week is a fight. Those guys get paid like we get paid. They're going to fight. They're going to go out swinging just like we went out swinging. It's going to be a great matchup."

