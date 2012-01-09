Miller won't return as Cardinals' QB coach next season

The Cardinals have two inexperienced quarterbacks in Kevin Kolb and John Skelton, who finished the season as the starter after Kolb's concussion ended an injury-plagued season. The Cardinals could be looking for a more experienced coach to get the most out of Kolb, whom the team acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason for cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and a 2012 second-round draft pick and immediately signed to a five-year, $63.5 million contract.