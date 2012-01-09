Miller won't return as Cardinals' QB coach next season

Published: Jan 09, 2012 at 11:43 AM

Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks coach Chris Miller won't be back with the team next season, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Monday.

Miller spent the last three seasons in Arizona. He also played quarterback in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons (1987-93), Los Angeles-St. Louis Rams (1994-95) and Denver Broncos (1998).

Reading the tea leaves, it would appear that Miller's departure would do nothing to diminish Todd Haley's chances of returning to the Cardinals.

La Canfora reported last weekend that Haley, who was the Cardinals' offensive coordinator for two seasons (2007-08) before being named coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, is near a deal to rejoin Arizona. Haley was fired by the Chiefs on Dec. 12.

It's not immediately clear what title Haley would hold on the Cardinals' staff. Mike Miller, who just completed his fifth season with the team, currently is the offensive coordinator.

The Cardinals have two inexperienced quarterbacks in Kevin Kolb and John Skelton, who finished the season as the starter after Kolb's concussion ended an injury-plagued season. The Cardinals could be looking for a more experienced coach to get the most out of Kolb, whom the team acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason for cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and a 2012 second-round draft pick and immediately signed to a five-year, $63.5 million contract.

