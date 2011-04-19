Miller's skill earns 'backer high praise entering draft

Miller might be the best player in the draft regardless of position. He is a sensational edge rusher with a combination of speed, quickness and athleticism that makes him nearly impossible to block. His first-step quickness and "bend and burst" are remarkable, and it is easy to envision him amassing double-digit sacks on a consistent basis. Although he still needs some refinement and polish on his hand skills, he is as natural as you will find as a pass rusher. Miller has limited experience dropping into coverage, and his lack of awareness and instincts could be an issue if a team is looking for a conventional drop linebacker. However, his ability to impact the game as a pure pass rusher is so great that it would be hard to imagine a team severely downgrading him due to his cover skills.