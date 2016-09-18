Around the NFL

Miller leads ferocious Denver defense to win over Colts

Published: Sep 18, 2016 at 12:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Von Miller led a ferocious Denver defense that accounted for two touchdowns in the Broncos' 34-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Here's what we learned:

  1. The Colts simply don't have the talent on either side of the ball to knock off the defending champions. Already down three cornerbacks, they lost Darius Butler and Rashaan Melvin during the game while Antonio Cromartie battled through a shoulder injury. Butler was about to finish off a spectacular pick-six when his hamstring snapped, leaving him in a heap at midfield. The defensive issues aren't limited to the secondary. The front seven lacks the speed to generate a pass rush, leaving the occasional blitz by safety Mike Adams as the only way to manufacture heat on quarterbacks. A major issue in the season opener, missed tackles came back to haunt the Colts defense on a late fourth-quarter Broncos drive after Andrew Luck pulled to within three points with just over four minutes remaining.
  1. Minus a viable ground attack -- as usual -- the deck was stacked against Luck in a matchup with Denver's dominant defense. By halftime, he had been hurried on half of his dropbacks and hit on a third. Luck is 6-foot-4 with one of the NFL's highest releases. It's telling that he had a series of passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, as Denver's defensive front consistently pushed the Colts' offensive line back. With the cornerback trio of Aqib Talib, Chris Harris and Bradley Roby tying up Indy's receivers, Luck was too often forced to hold the ball and use his legs to bail out of trouble. Losing Donte Moncrief to a first-half head injury didn't help the matter, as the undersized duo of T.Y. Hilton and Phillip Dorsett have trouble winning at the catch point versus physical cornerbacks.
  1. Miller showed Super Bowl MVP form with three sacks, highlighted by a game-clinching strip sack that resulted in a Shane Ray touchdown. Luck had the ball down six points in a two-minute drill at the time of Miller's turnover. The Broncos will likely need more impact plays from Ray and Shaq Barrett after losing DeMarcus Ware to an ulna fracture in the third quarter. Ware was ruled out for the game shortly after going down.
  1. With a chance to blow the game wide open in the second half, Gary Kubiak and offensive coordinator Rick Dennison played this one too close to the vest. It's understandable that the coaches would take a conservative approach with Trevor Siemian making his second career start, but there was plenty of opportunity to take advantage of the Colts' cornerback woes by attacking downfield. The Broncos won an NFL-record 11 games by a touchdown or less last season. While Kubiak and defensive boss Wade Phillips have developed a winning formula, it's also a philosophy that keeps the score tight versus lesser opponents.
  1. Miller's strip sack wasn't the only game-changing play for Denver's defense. Talib made a great read to jump Dorsett's curl route for a pick-six, giving the Broncos a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Talib's nine career touchdowns on interceptions are tied for the fourth-most in NFL history. Only Rod Woodson, Charles Woodson and Darren Sharper have more.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan won't choose between Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey from MVP: 'Are you trying to get me in trouble?'

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan will not choose between QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey as MVP, but if it's going to a non-QB, Shanahan believes it must be CMC. 
news

Commissioner Goodell backs ruling in KC-BUF game: 'It was absolutely the right call'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with reporters on Wednesday at the conclusion of the December League Meeting in Irving, Texas, and addressed recent complaints regarding the league's officiating.
news

NFL to examine eliminating hip-drop tackles this offseason; kickoff play, tush push, fumbles out of end zone also to be reviewed 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and EVP of football operations Troy Vincent on Wednesday expressed a desire to the the hip-drop tackle removed this offseason.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Raiders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 15 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

SoFi Stadium approved to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027

Super Bowl LXI in 2027 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following the approval of owners on Wednesday at the December League Meeting.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) says he'll play Saturday vs. Bengals

Justin Jefferson details a chest injury that forced him out early last Sunday, but the injury won't keep the Minnesota Vikings WR out of this Saturday's game versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes regrets postgame reaction versus Bills, admits it was 'emotion talking'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes regrets his irate response to officials flagging Kadarius Toney offside in Sunday's loss to Buffalo, saying Wednesday that his emotions got the better of him.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick deflects questions regarding future: 'I'm getting ready for Kansas City'

Bill Belichick has remained a topic of conversation for much of the Patriots' struggle-filled year, and the head coach again was forced to face questions regarding his future by the New England media on Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New York QBs Zach Wilson, Tommy DeVito highlight Players of the Week

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, Jets QB Zach Wilson earn top offensive honors for Week 14. 