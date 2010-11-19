Miller expects to play; Asomugha game-time decision for Raiders

Published: Nov 19, 2010 at 08:43 AM

The Oakland Raiders will have tight end Zach Miller back in their lineup if he has anything to say about it, but Pro Bowl cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha's status will be a game-time decision, the Bay Area News Group reported Friday.

Miller, who leads the Raiders in receptions this season with 34, told reporters there is "no question" he will play in Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

Miller (foot), Asomugha (ankle), defensive tackle John Henderson (foot) and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (hamstring) all were limited in practice Friday and listed as questionable on the Raiders' injury report.

"I think a couple of them are going to be game-time decisions, Asomugha being one of them," Raiders coach Tom Cable said. "We'll see how it goes from there, but I feel pretty good about the group."

Wide receiver Chaz Schilens returned to practice for the first time since having knee surgery during training camp, but he is listed as out for Sunday's game.

