Miller, Brown to join ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars'

The Denver Broncos linebacker and Super Bowl 50 MVP will be a participant on Season 22 of ABC network's Dancing with the Stars, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Miller won't be the only NFL superstar to hit the ballroom. Rapoport adds Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will also be a participant on the weekly ballroom dancing competition show.
Miller and Brown join an elite group of NFL players who have competed on the popular show. Their appearances mark the 15th and 16th occasions that an NFL player has appeared on DWTS. Though, this is the first time that multiple players have appeared in a single season.
The odds do bode well in their favor. Out of the 14 previous contestants, three former players have taken home the coveted mirror ball trophy: Emmitt Smith (2006), Hines Ward (2011) and Donald Driver (2012).
Miller, the former second-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, is known for his elaborate sack dances. Should he win Dancing With the Stars who knows what type of celebration he may break out.
The rest of the cast will be revealed Tuesday, March 8 on Good Morning America.