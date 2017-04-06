Around the NFL

Miles Austin: Romo on same tier as Staubach, Aikman

Published: Apr 06, 2017 at 03:29 AM

In the days following Tony Romo's retirement, fans and media have been stuck in a dog-chase-tail game where they try and properly contextualize the quarterback's career.

Is Romo a Hall of Famer?Is Romo the best quarterback in Cowboys history?Is Romo the most underrated quarterback of our time?

The truth, as with most things in life, is not concrete or satisfying. As former Cowboys receiver Miles Austin said Wednesday on Good Morning Football, he personally considers Romo as talented as Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach. But he recognized that Romo meant something unique to him.

"I think you've got to put him up high," Austin said. "Obviously we didn't get a chance to win a championship. But as far as statistically and what he did for the franchise, I think you've got to stack him up there, right among Troy, right among Staubach. I think you've gotta put him right on that tier. And you can stack them however you want based on championships and other things, but for me personally, what he's done for me in my life and what I know he's done for the organization, you've gotta respect that. And I do."

Austin was an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth who came to the Cowboys the same year that Romo became a full-time starter. By the time his stint in Dallas was up, he had the fourth-most touchdown catches from Romo by any Cowboys receiver behind Dez Bryant, Jason Witten and Terrell Owens.

Austin is speaking from the perspective of a player who might have had a significantly different career trajectory had it not been for Romo.

Is he wrong? No. Nor is the guy who saddles up to the bar at your Philadelphia-area Chickie's & Pete's and loudly proclaims that over a similar career span, Donovan McNabb had more passing yards, just 14 fewer touchdowns, five conference title game appearances and a Super Bowl appearance, making McNabb the better player. Nor is the somber Cowboys fan who laments all the years owner Jerry Jones neglected his defense, putting far too big a weight on Romo's back. Could Romo have gone to the Super Bowl with a better defense? Would that have changed some people's minds?

The point is that this is all fun. Romo leaves the game reasonably satisfied, which was good enough for him. However we feel Romo will be remembered should be good enough for us, too.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

The Cowboys will begin OTAs in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them. Moreover, McCarthy believes his QB will be full-go by training camp in July.
news

Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster. Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert, who was trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. The move comes just two days after the team acquired Blake Bortles.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris: 'I'm going to be utilized everywhere'

Najee Harris has always stood out on film. It's largely what made him the top recruit in the country and, four years later, the first RB selected in the draft. Just a couple days into rookie minicamp, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can see exactly what has separated Harris from his peers. 
news

Broncos cut right tackle Ja'Wuan James following torn Achilles

The Denver Broncos have cut right tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. James recently tore his Achilles working out off-site and on Friday tweeted out that he had undergone successful surgery. 
news

Washington signing former Dolphins DB Bobby McCain to one-year deal

A recent visit has resulted in a new opportunity for safety Bobby McCain. The former Dolphins DB is heading to Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton suffers ACL tear

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton has torn his ACL, NFL Network's Taylor Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. Hamilton was likely to be traded, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at NFL team facilities 

Fully vaccinated NFL players and tired staff will no longer be required to wear masks inside or outside at club facilities, the league announced Friday in a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Roundup: Former first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin trying out for Giants as TE

Former 2014 first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin is attempting to restart his NFL career by taking on a new position. The one-time wide receiver is trying out for the Giants this weekend as a tight end.
news

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields is 'going to do everything that I can to get that starting job'

No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields told the media on Friday "he's going to do everything that I can to get" the Bears' starting quarterback job, but he likewise proclaimed his trust in Matt Nagy's plan for him -- even if that means sitting. Either way, the former five-star recruit and Buckeyes standout believes he's "built for this." 
news

Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: Packers 'want him back in the worst way'

The Green Bay Packers opened their rookie minicamp on Friday, but the status of Aaron Rodgers remains topic No. 1 in Wisconsin. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters the team wants its star QB "back in the worst way."
news

Melvin Gordon believes Teddy Bridgewater will 'bring the best out of' Drew Lock

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon wants to see QB Drew Lock "be more confident," and he believes competition from Teddy Bridgewater could do just that. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW