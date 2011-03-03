Miles apart on contract, Raiders, OL Gallery will part ways

Published: Mar 03, 2011 at 07:35 AM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders are letting offensive lineman Robert Gallery leave as a free agent after seven years with the team.

Raiders senior executive John Herrera told The Associated Press on Thursday that the decision was made because of the vast difference in what the two sides believed Gallery should be paid.

"The only thing that was mutually agreed upon is his numbers were way out of line with ours," Herrera said. "Gallery wanted about $8 million a year, and that was way too much money. We're being real honest about it. We were in the $2.5 million range. There was a huge gap there, a huge difference in what they asked for and what we wanted to pay."

Gallery told ESPN.com earlier Thursday that he and Raiders owner Al Davis had come to a "mutual agreement" that it was time for him to go elsewhere.

"I appreciate the start that they and Mr. Davis gave me, and I truly have enjoyed my time wearing the silver and black," Gallery said. "I wish them well, I thank the fans and I take away great memories of my time in Oakland."

Gallery was the second overall pick in the 2004 draft and was expected to anchor Oakland's line for years at left tackle. He struggled early in his career, allowing 10.5 sacks and committing eight penalties in 10 games in 2006.

But Gallery moved to left guard the following season when the Raiders switched to a zone-blocking scheme under former line coach Tom Cable. Gallery spent the past four seasons there and had a strong relationship with Cable, who became head coach in 2008, but was replaced by Hue Jackson in January. Jackson plans to use more power-blocking in his offense this season.

Gallery started 91 games in his career, including 12 last season. The Raiders lost at least 11 games in Gallery's first six seasons before finishing 8-8 in 2010.

Herrera pointed out that Oakland had the same winning percentage with Gallery in the lineup -- going 6-6 -- as it did when splitting the four games he missed with a hamstring injury.

"It appeared based on the conversation that we had, that they weren't all that interested in having him come back," Gallery's agent, Rick Smith, said in a telephone interview. "They wanted to put their younger guys in a position to play. That was the impression we got."

Gallery might not be the only longtime Raider who won't return next season. After Oakland gave cornerback Stanford Routt a three-year, $31.5 million deal last week, it appears likely that Pro Bowl cover man Nnamdi Asomugha will leave after eight years.

Asomugha's $16.8 million option for 2012 voided when he didn't reach certain benchmarks. Davis questioned in January whether that money for Asomugha would be better spent on two or three players.

The Raiders have been aggressive about keeping some of their potential free agents. They have made more than $80 million in commitments in deals for Routt, defensive tackle Richard Seymour, linebacker Kamerion Wimbley, defensive tackle John Henderson and backup running back Rock Cartwright. Oakland will not have to pay any of those players until the first game next season.

The Raiders also have signed safety Jerome Boyd, who played one game in 2009, and was cut before last season.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott downplays significance of appearing on injury report: 'I promise you I'm great'

Dak Prescott's name showed up on the Cowboys injury report Thursday afternoon as a limited practice participant due to an ankle injury. But Prescott downplayed his limited practice time, saying it's minor soreness and he's fully healthy.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay on RB Cam Akers' limited snaps in opener: 'Cam's got to maximize his (opportunities)'

When asked about Cam Akers' limited presence in Thursday's season-opening loss, coach Sean McVay said the running back needed to do better as maximizing his opportunities and needs to play with more 'urgency.'

news

Saints Super sleepers? Are Broncos paper tigers? Plus, five players not to count out in 2022

As the 2022 NFL season gets underway, Bucky Brooks spotlights the Super Bowl chances of the Saints -- and flaws that could make the Broncos fall short of expectations. Plus, five all-star caliber players who could rebound from down seasons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE