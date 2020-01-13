Mike Zimmer to take his time replacing Vikings OC, DC

"It will be the same the system," Zimmer said of Minnesota's offensive future with Cousins. "Obviously he's going to have a new offensive coordinator -- his fifth one in five years I think he told me yesterday or at least what's in his ear on game day. There's nothing I can do about that. But I think it's important not just for Kirk but the entire offense to have the same system, the same calls, things like that so they come in here and it's not completely foreign to them."