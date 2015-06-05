Mike Zimmer's unrelenting support of Adrian Peterson pays off

"Of course, he wouldn't think he did anything, because he doesn't know any other way," veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph said. "When you have a guy like that, who's gonna stick up for his players and support his players as much as he did in that situation, as another guy in the locker room who sees that, you can't help but wanna do everything to come out here and do everything you can. He'll be our head coach for a long time."