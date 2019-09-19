Mike Zimmer's title vision: Vikings coach ready to fight back

Adapting is also a necessity on the field. The Vikings' defense has ranked in the top 10 in fewest points allowed each of the past four years, carrying on the strong track record of his scheme from Dallas and Cincinnati. But there were some rocky moments on D last season -- most memorably in a nationally televised 38-31 loss in September to the Rams, who racked up 556 yards. More than in any other offseason since they came to Minnesota, Adam Zimmer said, coaches worked on new wrinkles and ways to combat the ways offenses are evolving. On one of Adam's offseason trips to the ranch, normally filled with cutting branches and having drinks on the back porch, Mike Zimmer pulled out his iPad to show off a new concept, which Adam dutifully took notes about on his phone. After last week's terrible start at Lambeau Field, the Vikings held Aaron Rodgers and company scoreless on their last 11 drives.