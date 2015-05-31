Mike Zimmer's relationship with A.P. remains strong

Around the NFL

Following Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's no-nonsense comments about Adrian Peterson, some wondered whether the relationship between the two took a hit.

Zimmer said last week that Peterson "can play for us, or he cannot play," which could have be taken as a threat to the running back.

Then came Peterson's comments about not wanting to be traded followed by an epic Twitter rant regarding his contract.

Despite any perception that there are problems between the coach and player, ESPN reports that the running back's relationship with Zimmer remains strong and "it's believed Peterson and Zimmer talked this week and smoothed things over following the (coach's) comment."

Zimmer's "us or nothing" comment came from an area of fatigue on the subject, not frustration with Peterson.

All of this is to say that when Peterson finally rejoins the Vikings on the field, there will be no hostility between coach and player. This is strictly a business issue between the player and front office. So come September, we fully expect Peterson to be carrying the load in the Vikings backfield.

