Mike Zimmer on fourth-and-1 decision in loss to Seattle: 'I'm not going to second-guess any of that stuff'

Despite the result, Zimmer wasn't interested in today's game of what-if.

"I really don't," Zimmer said when asked if he had any regrets about the decision. "We came here to win, so I'm not going to second-guess any of that stuff. We didn't get it done. Everyone else will [second-guess it]. Let them."

It's easy in hindsight to second-guess a coach eschewing points to go for the win -- even though the math suggests the choice was basically a wash. Had Mattison chosen a different gap to run into, he might spill over the line to gain, the game is over, and Zimmer is hailed for his decision.

It's overlooked that had the Vikings gone for two and converted on their earlier TD instead of kicking the extra point, this whole process would have been moot. Had that decision unfolded in Minnesota's favor, a field goal late would have made it a two-score game. The choice would have been simple.

It's easy to play hindsight heckler when the results tip to one side off an obvious call. Some will blame the "analytics army" with ruining football. They'll worry more about the results than the process that got them to the answer. Analytics isn't about being right every time. It's about utilizing a process that provides the most common routes to winning. A smart person wouldn't rail against a blackjack player for staying on 17 with the dealer showing a 4 even if the House spiked a series of cards to hit 21. Sometimes you lose making every right decision. That's life. Push your chips in, and have another go.

In our case, Russell Wilson is the House, and he almost always finds a way to 21 in the end.

A game of football is filled with a multitude of choices from many different characters. Each influences the future for another.

In this instance, it was Minnesota that is left wishing it'd made one different move.