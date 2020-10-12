NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Mike Zimmer on fourth-and-1 decision in loss to Seattle: 'I'm not going to second-guess any of that stuff'

Published: Oct 12, 2020 at 08:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Choices are a fickle friend. We all make thousands a day, most with unseen consequences that map out our days and guide individual Choose Your Own Adventures. Some, however, lead to massive waterfalls of aftereffect that cascade, flooding from one plane of existence into another.

In sports, those big decisions open coaches and players to second-guessing. Whether they should have done A or stuck with trusty column B. Perhaps heeding advice from the analytics squad would be prudent, or maybe, in hindsight clunking the "nerds" on the noggin and sticking with your football gut would have elicited a different outcome.

It's for these decisions that coaches get paid their large salaries.

Sunday night in Seattle, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer found himself in a spot to make such a choice.

At the two-minute warning, leading 26-21, Zimmer's team faced a fourth-and-1 at the Seattle 6-yard-line. Two choices: 1) Kick the field goal and go up eight points, giving ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ about 117 seconds to possibly drive 75 yards for a touchdown and two-point try. 2) Go for it and either end the game right there by converting or leave 1:57 for Wilson to drive 94 yards for the game-winning TD.

During the two-minute warning, Zimmer made his decision clear to offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak through his headset: "We didn't come here for this. Let's go win it," he said, via the Star-Tribune.

Backup running back ﻿Alexander Mattison﻿ was stuffed off the right side for no gain. The Seahawks had life, and Wilson drove Seattle down the field, converting two fourth downs to ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ along the way, for the game-winning score.

Minnesota loses 27-26 to fall to 1-4.

Despite the result, Zimmer wasn't interested in today's game of what-if.

"I really don't," Zimmer said when asked if he had any regrets about the decision. "We came here to win, so I'm not going to second-guess any of that stuff. We didn't get it done. Everyone else will [second-guess it]. Let them."

It's easy in hindsight to second-guess a coach eschewing points to go for the win -- even though the math suggests the choice was basically a wash. Had Mattison chosen a different gap to run into, he might spill over the line to gain, the game is over, and Zimmer is hailed for his decision.

It's overlooked that had the Vikings gone for two and converted on their earlier TD instead of kicking the extra point, this whole process would have been moot. Had that decision unfolded in Minnesota's favor, a field goal late would have made it a two-score game. The choice would have been simple.

It's easy to play hindsight heckler when the results tip to one side off an obvious call. Some will blame the "analytics army" with ruining football. They'll worry more about the results than the process that got them to the answer. Analytics isn't about being right every time. It's about utilizing a process that provides the most common routes to winning. A smart person wouldn't rail against a blackjack player for staying on 17 with the dealer showing a 4 even if the House spiked a series of cards to hit 21. Sometimes you lose making every right decision. That's life. Push your chips in, and have another go.

In our case, Russell Wilson is the House, and he almost always finds a way to 21 in the end.

A game of football is filled with a multitude of choices from many different characters. Each influences the future for another.

In this instance, it was Minnesota that is left wishing it'd made one different move.

"We've just got to finish. One more play," wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ said. "Obviously you can go back and look at situations and wish you woulda coulda shoulda, but, man, one more play, one more yard, one more stop, things like that. It's just we're so close, and that's probably why it's so disappointing."

Related Content

news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

Saints tight end Jared Cook and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins are expected to play tonight against the Chargers, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Falcons name DC Raheem Morris their interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn

Raheem Morris will take over the 0-5 Atlanta Falcons in the wake of Dan Quinn's dismissal. The Falcons finalized a deal to make Morris their interim head coach on Monday.
news

Big Ben on rookie WR Chase Claypool's four-TD day: 'He has got some God-given abilities'

Steelers rookie wideout Chase Claypool had a heck of a day against the Eagles. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he has some God-given abilities after his four touchdown day.
news

Frank Reich defends Philip Rivers despite Colts quarterback's errors in loss

Philip Rivers﻿ played his worst game in an Indianapolis Colts jersey during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Browns, throwing two interceptions, including one pick-6, and taking a safety. 
news

Patriots, Titans report no new positives from Sunday's round of COVID-19 testing

New England and Tennessee had another day of good news. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that neither the Patriots nor the Titans had new positives from Sunday's round of COVID-19 testing.
news

Falcons fire coach Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff after 0-5 start

For seemingly a season-plus, Dan Quinn has been on the hot seat as Falcons head coach. His days on the hot seat and the Atlanta sidelines ended with his firing Sunday, along with the dismissal of GM Thomas Dimitroff. 
news

NFL community sends well wishes to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott following ankle injury

Dak Prescott suffered a serious right ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Giants. Several players, past and present, soon took to Twitter to send their support to the Cowboys QB.
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott undergoes successful surgery Sunday for compound right ankle fracture

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had successful surgery Sunday night after suffering a compound right ankle fracture and dislocation in a win over the New York Giants, the team announced.
news

Titans hold practice Sunday, follow extra precautions 

For the first time since Sept. 25, the Tennessee Titans held a "real practice" on Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon. 
news

49ers bench Jimmy Garoppolo for C.J. Beathard vs. Dolphins

Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s return to the field was short lived. The 49ers benched their starting quarterback after a disastrous first half Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in which he threw two interceptions as the team fell behind by 23 points.
news

NFL Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Ravens' defense was mighty in a lopsided win over the Bengals, Deshaun Watson and the Texans got their first win, the Steelers are 4-0 for the first time in a long time and the Raiders upset the Super Bowl champs. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL