Mike Zimmer: 'I'm not retiring or resigning. Period'

Published: Dec 31, 2018 at 01:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Minnesota Vikings arguably had the most disappointing 2018 year in the entire NFL.

The flat-lining season went dark with Sunday's home flop versus the Chicago Bears, a 24-10 loss to a team playing for very little.

Despite finishing with an 8-7-1 record, the Vikings don't plan to wipe out the coaching staff, and Mike Zimmer isn't walking away.

"I'm not retiring or resigning. Period." Zimmer texted NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In addition to Zimmer, general manager Rick Spielman is staying put as Pelissero was told by a source, "There won't be changes here."

Multiple team sources told Pelissero they'd be shocked if Zimmer was out.

The coach in under contract for 2019.

The 62-year-old coach owns a 47-31-1 record in five seasons in Minnesota.

It makes sense the Vikings would bring back Zimmer for another go-around. Despite the offense's struggles, what coach would Minnesota import who would represent an upgrade? If Zimmer were cut loose, he would skyrocket to the top of most lists of available coaches.

Changes might occur in Minnesota this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but Zimmer will stick around for another shot.

