Mike Zimmer: Adrian Peterson to get 'heavy' workload

If Adrian Peterson truly has his sights set on 2,500 rushing yards this season, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer made it clear Sunday that workload won't be an issue.
Although running backs coach Kirby Wilson had told Around The NFL's Marc Sessler that Peterson's workload will be "a lot more balanced" this year, Zimmer vowed to give his six-time Pro Bowler a "heavy" dose of carries.
"As much as he can take, and as much as he can handle in all the things that we're doing," Zimmer said, via USA Today's Tom Pelissero. "Obviously, we're going to have to spell him at times like you do a lot of guys. But we get down on the goal line, and we're probably not pulling him out, you know? He's our best player, and we're going to continue to use him."
It's no surprise that Zimmer would pull rank on Wilson.
Peterson is not only the most impressive running back of his generation, but also the most dominant offensive talent in franchise history.
The Vikings will shell out $26 million over the next two years for the opportunity to saddle up their workhorse. After sitting out 15 games last season and training with a monster-sized chip on his shoulder the past few months, Peterson's legs should be up to the job.