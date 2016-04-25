Mike Williams to sign one-year deal with Chiefs

After a year hiatus, wide receiver Mike Williams is back in the NFL.
Williams will sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source. The wideout had visits with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriotsearlier in the month.
The former Syracuse receiver was suspended three games by the NFL in 2015 and ultimately sat out the entire season.
Williams received a big payday in 2013 when the Buccaneers signed him to a six-year, $40.25 million extension, after the wideout averaged 64 receptions, 909 yards and eight touchdowns in his first three years in Tampa Bay. Just one year later though, he was traded to the Buffalo Bills for a sixth-round pick and was released eight months later in favor of Chris Hogan.
With Kansas City, Williams has a chance to revitalize his career, which started promising but flamed out after his 2013 season. For the Chiefs, this is a low-risk move for a team in desperate need of another reliable receiver not named Jeremy Maclin.