Mike Williams the solution to Bills' red-zone woes?

The Buffalo Bills have the worst red-zone offense in football, scoring touchdowns on just 41.2 percent of their trips inside the opposition's 20-yard line.
Rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins has quickly emerged as a rising star, but the Bills don't have a complement who has a nose for the end zone.
Well, that's not entirely true. Mike Williams is still here, and 18 of his 25 touchdown passes in four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came from inside the 20. Williams, however, has been inactive two of the past four weeks.
"It's a great question to ask," said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, according to The Buffalo News.
"For us offensively, it's challenging. You get 20 active players on offense if we dress the kicker. If we don't dress the kicker, we can get 21. You've got a bunch of positions special teams-wise, you've got guys that are injured, you need people that play multiple positions and that's what I talked to Mike about."
Marrone was more blunt when the questions continued.
"There are other people that we think are playing better," he said. "I think it's as simple as that."
Williams said he's open to playing special teams if that's what it takes to get him in the game plan. We imagine some bad blood remains after Williams asked permission to seek a trade last month. It's hard to get in the end zone when you're stuck in the dog house.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 10 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.