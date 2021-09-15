Mike Williams on facing Cowboys: Bucs receivers looked like they were 'having some fun' in Week 1

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams got off to a hot start in Week 1.
That success could continue in Week 2 against a Dallas Cowboys defense that gave up 379 passing yards and 100-yard days to two receivers in the opener against the Buccaneers.
"Tampa Bay receivers looked like they was having some fun out there," Williams said when asked about what he saw from the Dallas defense, via SI.com.
Williams caught eight of 12 targets in Week 1 versus Washington for 82 yards and a touchdown. During the offseason, coordinator Joe Lombardi predicted a big year for Williams. Through one game, that forecast looks true.
How much success Williams has Sunday against Dallas likely depends on whether the Cowboys deploy corner Trevon Diggs to cover him or Keenan Allen. Last week against Tampa Bay, Diggs locked down Mike Evans for most of the game. Evans caught just one pass for 10 yards on three targets versus Diggs -- the WR generated three catches for 24 yards total. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin (9/105/1) and Antonio Brown (5/121/1) ate and ate and ate against inferior Cowboys corners.