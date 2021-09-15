Mike Williams on facing Cowboys: Bucs receivers looked like they were 'having some fun' in Week 1

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams got off to a hot start in Week 1.

That success could continue in Week 2 against a Dallas Cowboys defense that gave up 379 passing yards and 100-yard days to two receivers in the opener against the Buccaneers.

"Tampa Bay receivers looked like they was having some fun out there," Williams said when asked about what he saw from the Dallas defense, via SI.com.

Williams caught eight of 12 targets in Week 1 versus Washington for 82 yards and a touchdown. During the offseason, coordinator Joe Lombardi predicted a big year for Williams. Through one game, that forecast looks true.