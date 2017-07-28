Around the NFL

Mike Williams (back) 'responding well' to treatment

Published: Jul 28, 2017 at 02:45 AM

Is the possibility of back surgery completely off the table for Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams?

Speaking to reporters Thursday, general manager Tom Telesco seemed to signal as much while noting that the team hopes Williams' back issue clears up through rest and rehabilitation efforts. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported earlier this month Williams got another epidural shot to aid the disc herniation.

"He's been responding well," Telesco said, per ESPN. "The path, right now, is rehab and strengthening. That's good news, obviously."

He added: "He'll see our doctors this weekend and will get more of a timetable of where he is. I think he's more trending towards not working early in camp, which is not a surprise. But we'll kind of take it from there."

While back surgery could ultimately be the preferred corrective measure, it would deliver a knockout blow to Williams' first season. Back surgeries often carry a lengthy rehab timetable and require immense planning from the training staff, not to mention regimented cooperation from the player.

The Chargers are determined not to be the latest team to lose their potential game-changing wideout before his career gets rolling. The Bears are still struggling with Kevin White after just four appearances in two years.

Back in May during the early stages of Williams' back injury, new head coach Anthony Lynn wondered aloud if Williams was falling behind. At this point, he'll certainly take having Williams for some portion of training camp than not at all this season.

