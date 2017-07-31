Around the NFL

Mike Williams' back injury 'could be' season ending

Published: Jul 31, 2017 at 03:08 AM

Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams responded well to a recent epidural shot to help repair a herniated disc in his back, leaving general manager Tom Telesco optimistic that Williams could avoid surgery.

However, head coach Anthony Lynn still isn't sure if Williams will see the field at all in 2017.

"I'm hopeful that it's not season ending], but who knows?" Lynn said, [via ESPN.com. "It could be. I don't know. You'd like to have him out [there], but fortunately we have depth at that position and we're going to be OK."

Lynn's honesty in regards to Williams is a continuation of his Day One mantra. Lynn wants to make clear that he cares about the players on the field and that he won't get caught up in lingering injuries. Back before Williams' back issue was thought of as a serious injury, he wondered if Williams wasn't falling behind by missing workouts.

Obviously losing a massive target and first-round pick is difficult to stomach. By design, Williams was going to take pressure off Philip Rivers' typically over-worked targets and bolster the team's presence inside the 20-yard line. But instead of panicking, Lynn is doing his best to turn the situation into a motivator for the healthier players on the roster.

Should Williams miss the 2017 season, the real measure of Lynn's ability will be how he balances the oversight of his roster with some behind the scenes motivation to keep Williams engaged. There is nothing more difficult for a player than wanting to contribute but being unable to.



